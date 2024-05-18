DOH-Davao reports 17 mother-to-child HIV cases since 1993

THE Department of Health-Davao Region (DOH-Davao) reported 17 cases of mother-to-child transmission of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) from 1993 to December 2023.

Dr. Kris Claudette C. Trangia, a medical officer at DOH-Davao, explained to SunStar Davao in a phone interview on the afternoon of Friday, May 17, 2024, that these 17 cases accumulated over the years because the mothers did not undergo Antiretroviral Therapy (ART).

She noted that from January to December 2023, there were three reported cases of mother-to-child transmission in the Davao Region.

She emphasized the importance of early testing for women to protect both themselves and their children from HIV.

“You are not just protecting yourself, you are also protecting your child,” she said.

At the ISpeak Media Forum on Thursday morning, May 17, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office, Trangia said that expecting mothers who undergo ART prevent their babies from becoming infected with HIV.

“Wala pa po tayong case na nag-ART o nagpagamot na ongoing pa 'yung medication ni mommy tapos positive si baby, wala tayong case na ganon na reported here and then what we are doing for pregnant women we have integrated the maternal health program (We do not have any reported cases where a mother undergoing ART transmitted HIV to her baby. For pregnant women, we have integrated the maternal health program),” she said.

She elaborated on the maternal health program, which encourages pregnant women to get tested and attend prenatal check-ups to prevent the transmission of HIV from mother to baby.

Meanwhile, pregnant women with HIV at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) have decreased from 16 to nine, a representative from the Dawaw Mindanao Advocates Association, Inc. (Dawaw-Maai) said.

He said that among these births, there has been no transmission of HIV from mother to child, and the babies are receiving prophylaxis to prevent infection.

“Kaya po as of today 100 percent po na ang mga HIV mother po na nanganak negative po yung bata (As of today, all babies born to HIV-positive mothers have tested negative for the virus)," he said.

He underscored the importance of their HIV program, particularly urging pregnant women to undergo testing so healthcare workers can provide early interventions to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

SPMC reported that the number of pregnant women with HIV increased from 12 in 2022 to 16 in 2023. RGP