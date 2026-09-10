DOH-Davao reports no haze-linked health cases

DESPITE continued haze over Davao City and worsening fine particulate matter levels in parts of the Davao Region, the Department of Health-Davao (DOH-Davao) has not recorded any health incident or respiratory case directly linked to the haze.

Dr. Kris Claudette Trangia, medical officer IV and head of the DOH-Davao Health Emergency Management Section, said the agency is strengthening its health surveillance system to detect possible increases in respiratory illnesses and other health concerns linked to exposure to polluted air.

“As of now, wala pa naman po tayong report for any untoward events in relation to haze (So far, we have not received any reports of adverse health incidents related to the haze),” Trangia said during the Habi at Kape press conference at Ayala Malls Abreeza in Davao City on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The DOH is closely monitoring health consultations and respiratory cases as haze attributed to forest fires in Indonesia continues to affect air quality in parts of the region.

The haze has been linked to forest and peatland fires in Indonesia’s Kalimantan and Sumatra, with smoke and fine particulate matter carried toward the Philippines by prevailing winds associated with the southwest monsoon, or Habagat.

The Environmental Management Bureau-Davao Region (EMB-Davao) reported elevated PM2.5 concentrations at its air-quality monitoring stations in Calinan, Davao City, and Digos.

On Sept. 7, both stations recorded PM2.5 levels classified as “very unhealthy,” according to EMB-Davao. They again registered “very unhealthy” levels on Sept. 8, although their PM10 readings remained in different categories.

As of Sept. 9, the Calinan station continued to record “very unhealthy” PM2.5 levels, with concentrations remaining elevated over the previous days.

The Calinan station had already recorded air quality classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” beginning Aug. 30, while the Digos station reached the same category on Sept. 4, according to monitoring reports.

Trangia said haze exposure can irritate the eyes, nose, and respiratory system and worsen existing respiratory conditions.

“Ang haze po kasi, 'yung epekto po nito is, it can cause irritation sa mata, sa ilong, at saka sa respiratory system natin (Haze can irritate the eyes, nose and respiratory system),” she said.

Residents should watch for symptoms such as worsening cough, irritated or watery eyes, chest tightness, and difficulty breathing.

Trangia urged vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens, pregnant women and people with existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, to take extra precautions.

The DOH advised residents to limit unnecessary outdoor activities, particularly when haze becomes thick or air quality deteriorates.

Those who need to go outside should wear a properly fitted mask, such as an N95, Trangia said.

The DOH also advised residents to stay indoors as much as possible and keep doors and windows closed when haze levels rise. It warned that exposure may cause coughing, difficulty breathing, chest pain, eye and nose irritation, and worsening respiratory conditions such as asthma.

Trangia urged residents experiencing symptoms not to wait for their condition to worsen before seeking medical attention.

“Again, depende po kasi 'yan sa immune system ng isang tao. Kaya po, if mayroon po talaga tayong mga naramdaman, magpakonsulta agad tayo sa pinakamalapit na health facility (It depends on a person’s immune system, so if we experience any symptoms, we should consult the nearest health facility right away),” she said.

The Davao City Health Office also earlier urged residents to take precautions as transboundary haze affected air quality in the city. According to the city government, EMB monitoring showed elevated PM2.5 levels in Calinan from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, with conditions classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The haze has also been observed elsewhere in the region. On Sept. 8, it partially obscured the Sleeping Dinosaur viewpoint in Mati City, Davao Oriental. Authorities attributed the condition to transboundary smoke from forest and land fires in Indonesia.

Despite the deteriorating air-quality readings, Trangia said the absence of recorded haze-related health incidents should not lead residents to ignore the potential health risks.

The DOH will continue monitoring respiratory consultations and other possible health effects while coordinating with other government agencies to provide updated information.

Residents experiencing severe symptoms, particularly chest tightness, difficulty breathing, or worsening asthma, should seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility or barangay health center. DEF