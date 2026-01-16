DOH-Davao reports zero confirmed pertussis cases in 2025

THE Department of Health–Davao Region (DOH-Davao) reported zero confirmed pertussis, or whooping cough, cases in the region in 2025, a sharp drop from 52 confirmed cases recorded in 2024.

Dr. Janis Olavides, a medical officer at DOH-Davao, said no confirmed cases were recorded last year, although 21 cases were classified as suspected.

“Good news gyud sa tanan although gapadayon ta og hatag ug protection against Pertusis that is Pentavalent vaccine (This is good news for everyone, but we are continuing to protect against pertussis through the pentavalent vaccine),” Olavides said during the ISpeak Media Forum on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2026, at the Davao City Mayor’s Office.

She urged parents to ensure their children complete their pentavalent vaccination to prevent the disease.

Pertussis is a vaccine-preventable illness. The pentavalent vaccine protects against five diseases: diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), and hepatitis B.

In 2024, DOH-Davao recorded 52 confirmed pertussis cases from January to April, including 20 cases involving children aged 10 and below. Four deaths were also reported.

Of the total cases, 20 were from Davao del Norte, 13 from Davao City, 12 from Davao de Oro, five from Davao Oriental, and two from Davao del Sur.

Vaccine supply improving

Olavides said the region received pentavalent vaccine supplies in tranches in 2025, and additional shipments are expected in the first quarter of 2026. She said the incoming supplies will include vaccines not only for pertussis but also for other preventable diseases.

In 2024, a global supply shortage caused a significant shortage of pentavalent vaccines, affecting local immunization programs. Vaccine deliveries resumed in September 2024, allowing health offices to continue immunizing children who missed their doses during the stockout.

What is pertussis?

Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is a bacterial infection caused by Bordetella pertussis or Bordetella parapertussis. The Department of Health advised patients to seek medical care and avoid self-medication.

The bacteria spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those most at risk include young children, older adults, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, and unvaccinated individuals. RGP