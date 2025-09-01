DOH-Davao strengthens call to end childhood pregnancy

THE Department of Health (DOH) in Davao Region, together with partner agencies, local governments, schools, and community stakeholders, reaffirmed its strong commitment to end childhood pregnancy in the region through the Childhood Pregnancy Summit held recently in the city. The summit carried the theme “No Girl Left Behind: End Childhood Pregnancy Together.”

The activity was highlighted by the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC), which sealed the collective pledge of various sectors to strengthen adolescent health and development programs.

Dr. Grace Amistoso, DOH-11 OIC-assistant regional director, emphasized the urgent health risks faced by adolescent mothers, noting that pregnancy at a young age comes with severe complications.

“Since they are young, they have a higher risk of having preeclampsia, pre-term labor, and delivery. At the same time, iron-deficiency anemia, postpartum hemorrhage, and low birth weight infants are also very high risks for them. Since these are adolescents, postpartum depression is also a very high concern,” Dr. Amistoso said.

Beyond highlighting the health challenges, Dr. Amistoso underscored the importance of policies and initiatives already in place to support adolescents. These include the RDC Resolution No. 52, s. 2018, endorsing the establishment of functional teen centers in all secondary schools; the DepEd Regional Memorandum ESSD 2022-82, which strengthens information systems in teen centers; and the DOH DCHR RO XI Order No. 24-003, which sets guidelines for adolescent-friendly health facilities.

Recently, the PDC Resolution No. 002, s. 2025 also created the Regional Technical Working Committee for Adolescent Health and Development, institutionalizing multi-sectoral collaboration pursuant to Executive Order No. 141 on adolescent health and pregnancy prevention.

She further shared that DOH-Davao continues to support research efforts such as “Beyond Space: Understanding Adolescents’ Experiences and Perceptions in Teen Centers’ Utilization in Davao Region” to better address the needs of young people.

“Childhood pregnancy is everybody’s concern. With the signing of the commitment, we will be able to prioritize the implementation of measures to address the root causes of teenage pregnancy, mobilize government efforts to prevent it, and provide support to children who are already in the situation,” Dr. Amistoso said. PIA DAVAO