DOH-Davao urges parents to join measles-rubella vaccination drive

THE Department of Health–Davao Region (DOH-Davao) officially launched the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) on Monday, January 19, 2026, at SM Lanang Premier, marking the start of a regionwide campaign to protect young children from two highly contagious diseases.

The ceremonial rollout featured symbolic vaccinations of children from Barangay Ubalde, attended by Davao City officials and health workers. The campaign primarily targets children aged six months to 59 months, the age group considered most vulnerable to measles-related complications.

In her message, DOH-Davao Regional Director Officer-in-Charge Dr. Ellenietta HMV N. Gamolo underscored the life-saving importance of vaccination, urging parents to take part in the program.

“Ang pagpabakuna ay makaluwas aron makalikay atoang mga anak sa sakit. Dili ma-ospital or dili mamatay ang bata,” Gamolo said.

Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon, Acting Davao City Health Officer, highlighted the alarming transmissibility of measles, explaining that one infected child can spread the virus to at least 11 to 12 others. He said this high infection rate places unvaccinated children at serious risk, particularly those with poor nutritional status.

“This is a very infectious disease. That is why we encourage every child to be vaccinated,” Ababon said, adding that proper nutrition also plays a key role in strengthening a child’s immune system and reducing the severity of complications.

The MR-SIA, branded as “Chikiting Ligtas,” will run from January 19 to February 13, 2026. Vaccination posts will be established in barangays, health centers, schools, and other community sites across the region to ensure wider access.

Ababon encouraged parents and guardians to bring their children for vaccination regardless of prior immunization history, noting that the campaign aims to close immunity gaps and provide broader community protection.

To recall, health authorities expressed concern over the growing number of children in Mindanao who missed routine vaccinations in recent years. To address this, the DOH has allocated 3.3 million doses of measles-rubella vaccines for the region.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa recently inspected an additional 1.3 million doses at the DOH warehouse in Caloocan, on top of the 2 million doses already distributed to Mindanao ahead of the rollout.

Traditionally conducted every five years, the MR-SIA is being implemented earlier than scheduled due to the increasing number of zero-dose and under-immunized children, a trend that heightens the risk of outbreaks.

Measles can cause severe complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation, and death, while rubella poses serious risks to pregnant women and unborn babies. Health officials emphasized that the vaccines used in the campaign are WHO-approved, safe, and effective, with only mild and temporary side effects.

Ababon stressed that the success of the campaign relies heavily on community participation, reminding parents that timely vaccination remains the most reliable shield against preventable childhood diseases. DEF