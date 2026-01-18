DOH-Davao warns against scammers posing as officials

THE Department of Health in Davao Region (DOH-Davao) warned the public on Monday about scammers posing as department officials to solicit money and personal information.

DOH-Davao said it received reports of individuals falsely claiming to be the regional director or representatives of the office and asking for donations, solicitations, or sensitive details through calls, text messages, and social media.

"Do not engage with these unscrupulous individuals. Report fraudulent activities to DOH," the department said in an advisory.

The office said that it does not solicit funds, gift cards, or bank transfers and does not request personal information through informal channels.

DOH-Davao said all official transactions go through documented processes and are conducted within the department’s official premises.

It also warned that any offer to fast-track services or seek emergency donations in exchange for cash is a scam.

The advisory follows a series of similar incidents involving false health-related claims and unauthorized use of the department’s name.

In December 2024, DOH-Davao clarified that the central office maintains only one verified Facebook page after a fraudulent account promoted a fake medical product claiming to cure chronic sleep disorders.

Last November, the department also debunked a viral claim that COVID-19 was caused by a bacterium exposed to radiation, which falsely linked deaths to blood coagulation.

DOH-Davao said it has repeatedly reminded the public that it does not conduct fundraising activities, including during past emergencies such as the 2017 Marawi siege, when unauthorized groups solicited donations using the department’s name.

The department urged the public to remain vigilant and verify information through official DOH channels. RGP