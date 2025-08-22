DOH inaugurates new building in Davao

AN ESTABLISHED health infrastructure is an essential component in ensuring that health systems can respond effectively to current and emerging public health challenges. The DOH Davao People’s Resiliency for Renewed Development Building reflects this need.

Last August 4, this building was officially inaugurated, celebrating service milestones and looking at the future of public health in the Davao Region.

The DOH Davao Building is envisioned to support the evolving needs of the health sector by serving as a hub for health development in the region.

To solemnize the occasion, Fr. Primitivo S. Guinit, MI, and Fr. Dennis E. Morales, MI, led the blessing of the public spaces, rooms, ambulances, and transport vehicles of the facility.

Despite the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic constraints, the building stands as a product of the visionary leadership of DOH Undersecretary Dr. Abdullah B. Dumama Jr. and the collective perseverance of the leaders whom he guides.

The DOH-Davao Building adopts the Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (Berde) Green Building Rating System to operate sustainably at all fronts. The five-storey building features, to name a few, a rainwater harvesting system, submeters to track utilities per floor, and natural ventilation to keep the building cool and energy-efficient. It also has a wellness urban garden, fitness facility, a child-minding center, and size-adaptive conference halls.

In his message, Dr. Dumama Jr. recognized the people behind the success of the project, commending their unwavering dedication to strengthening local health infrastructure.

“This building reflects our continued efforts to enhance local health systems and ensure that essential services remain within reach of the communities we serve,” Dr. Dumama said during the inauguration.

The activity was attended by health leaders from various DOH Centers for Health Development (CHDs) in the country: Dr. Annabelle P. Yumang, director IV, Western Visayas CHD; Atty. Jo David Z. Borces, Attorney III, Central Visayas CHD; Dr. Lenny Joy J. Rivera, OIC, director IV, Zamboanga Peninsula CHD; Dr. Sulpicio Henry M. Legaspi, Jr., director IV, Northern Mindanao CHD; Dr. Aristides Conception Tan, director IV, Soccsksargen CHD; Dr. Sadaila K. Rak-in, director IV, Caraga CHD; Dr. Ahmed- Fawardz A. Israel, director II Head, Technical Services, MOH Barmm; and leaders and representatives from DOH retained hospitals and attached agencies, Provincial/City Health Offices, Provincial Department of Health Offices, former employees, and retirees of DOH Davao, employees, and guests.

The DOH Davao Building features a design inspired by the Philippine Eagle’s beak, symbolizing guardianship and purpose. This embodies leadership and service — both rooted

in pride, resilience, and compassion. PR