DOH operations steps up monitoring for Undas 2026

THE Department of Health (DOH) in the Davao Region is on code white alert for Undas, an official said, as health facilities were also told to prepare to keep services running through El Niño.

Dr. Grace Amistoso, officer-in-charge assistant regional director of DOH Davao, said this during the agency's media engagement on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at the DOH Davao Center for Health Development, J.P. Laurel Avenue, Davao City.

Because of this, the DOH operations center is running 24/7 to monitor the situation, she said.

"There will be mass gatherings; there are a lot of people on the streets, so possible things will happen, so we are always on standby on code alert," she said.

The DOH said in a Facebook post that it raised the Code White Alert at its Central Office from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2026, stepping up monitoring of possible health emergencies and coordinating with regional offices, hospitals, and partner agencies on accidents, injuries, and other Undas-related incidents.

For those traveling to the provinces, Amistoso told drivers to rest well and to check their vehicles with the BLOWBAGETS list: battery, lights, oil, water, brakes, air, gasoline, engine, tools, and themselves.

For cemetery visits, she advised bringing water, food, and an umbrella, and going early in the morning because it is hotter from 10 am to 3 pm.

If someone faints from the heat, she said, bring them to a shaded area, lay them down with their feet raised, and put ice packs or cold water on the armpits, wrists, ankles, and groin to lower body temperature.

She also reminded vendors at cemeteries to handle food properly to prevent food poisoning and diarrhea.

"For those ambulant vendors, atong hangyo-on nga let us observe proper food handling and preparation practices (we ask that we observe proper food handling and preparation practices)," she said.

Looking ahead to El Niño, Amistoso said health facilities must assess their preparedness and draw up service continuity plans.

"Pag dumating ang El Niño, magkukulangan ng tubig, masyadong mainit, and these things, ventilation will be affected, so hindi pwedeng matigil ang health services because of the El Niño (When El Niño comes, water will run short and it will be very hot, and these things, ventilation will be affected, so health services cannot stop because of El Niño)," she said.

She said DOH is also looking at medical supplies, water, sanitation and hygiene commodities, and nutrition supplies for priority areas, while strengthening disease surveillance, early warning systems and health workers' emergency training.

Reading from a statement, Amistoso warned about illnesses linked to the dry spell, including waterborne diseases. She advised boiling drinking water for three minutes if its safety is uncertain, and drinking eight to 10 glasses of water a day even when not thirsty.

"Importante din nating tandaan na posibleng tumaas ang kaso ng dengue kahit hindi po tag-ulan (It is also important to remember that dengue cases may rise even when it is not the rainy season)," she said, explaining that water stored during shortages can become mosquito breeding sites.

Amistoso said weakness, dizziness, cramps, nausea and heavy sweating are signs of heat exhaustion, while high body temperature, difficulty breathing, slurred speech, confusion and convulsions may point to heat stroke.

In a separate Facebook post on heat stroke during Undas, the agency also listed a body temperature above 40°C and hot, red and dry skin among the symptoms.

She told the public to wear light-colored, thin clothing, stay hydrated, and avoid going out unless necessary.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, DOH-Davao warned that travelers and outdoor workers face a higher risk during El Niño and advised them to rest in the shade and stop what they are doing if they feel dizzy or weak. It told the public to call the National Emergency Hotline 911 if they need help.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said Davao City's heat index was at 41.6°C as of 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, under the "extreme caution" level. GRS