DOJ backs PNP amid tensions over KOJC compound operations

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has expressed support for the ongoing police operations within the 30-hectare property of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), emphasizing that these actions are guided by law through a “legal order from a co-equal court.” This pertains to the Temporary Protection Order (TPO) granted by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 and signed by Presiding Judge Mario C. Duaves on August 27, 2024.

In a press statement issued last Thursday, August 29, the DOJ stated that it stands behind the Philippine National Police (PNP) in ensuring the lawful execution of arrest warrants against KOJC founder Apollo Quiboloy and four other co-accused. The statement noted, "As much as the DOJ respects the Court’s prerogative, the Department, nonetheless, believes the TPO is already moot and academic considering the issues underscored therein have all been addressed.”

The DOJ further clarified that the police actions were in line with a valid warrant of arrest, proving that no unlawful acts had been committed during the intensified search operation.

“The DOJ stands in solidarity with the PNP in upholding the rule of law and in this quest for justice,” the statement added.

The TPO had ordered the PNP to stop and nullify security blockades and other barriers within the external and internal areas of the KOJC central compound in Buhangin, Davao City. The court document stated, “Hence, this Court under the current situation, sees the urgency to direct the PNP [Davao] to immediately cease and desist from any act or omission that threatens the life, liberty, or security as well as the properties of the petitioners.”

However, KOJC legal counsel Israelito Torreon questioned why the police presence, consisting of 2,000 personnel, remains in the religious area and continues the search for the pastor and his co-accused.

Following this, the Supreme Court (SC) clarified on August 28 that despite the petition for the writ of amparo filed by the KOJC, the enforcement of the arrest warrant against their embattled leader will continue and will not “impede” the warrant process. The court’s Supplemental and Clarificatory Order for the TPO stated, “To emphasize, the issued TPO did not cancel or nullify the processes related to warrants of arrest. Both serve different purposes and are not contradictory.”

Amid differing legal interpretations from the PNP and KOJC legal teams, a Davao-based lawyer, who wished to remain anonymous, asserted that security-related activities inside the compound must cease if they violate the personal freedoms and human rights of KOJC members or disregard the conditions of the TPO granted by the Davao court earlier this week.

“This is a legal battle. The question of whether the PNP should withdraw its force from the KOJC premises should be heard in the proper forum,” the lawyer said. “Now, the question is, are the members of the PNP doing activities that would hamper the rights and security of the petitioners? If yes, then they should cease whatever they are doing. If not, then they can continue,” the official added.

The TPO allows church members to freely enter and exit the compound without facing security restrictions. However, police operatives are still permitted to enter and exit, as the barricades surrounding the area did not obstruct the flow of basic needs for KOJC members but rather provided additional security to assist law enforcement in their mission.

Currently, the DOJ has indicated that the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has requested a venue transfer. DEF