DOJ breaks ground for training center in Davao City

IN THE pursuit of its mission to provide the public with effective, efficient, and equitable administration of justice, the Department of Justice (DOJ) led the groundbreaking for the first SOJ Mindanao Training Center in Bago Oshiro on October 15.

The training center will serve as a hub for seminars, workshops, conferences, and capacity-building programs that will enhance the competence and efficiency of the city and the region’s justice personnel.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message read by City Councilor Bai Hundra Cassandra Dominique Advincula, extended his warm congratulations to the DOJ for this significant milestone.

“ We hope that this center will be an important avenue for the DOJ personnel across Mindanao to strengthen work competence and ensure the delivery of quality service to the public, armed with the important principles of transparency, accountability, fairness, and truth,” he said.

“Together, may we continue to work hand-in-hand in safeguarding the basic human and civil rights of the people, upholding the rule of law in public service, and driving sustainable development in our communities in the years to come,” Duterte added.

The City Government of Davao also reaffirmed its commitment to closely work for and support developments in the justice system, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that justice is made accessible for every Dabawenyo. CIO