DOJ-Davao continues to deliver free legal services, support programs

THE Department of Justice-Davao (DOJ-Davao) continues to provide vital legal services and support programs to Dabawenyos, reaffirming its commitment to accessible justice throughout the region.

As of September 2025, DOJ Action Center has served over 2,500 clients, offering free legal advice, document drafting, notarization, mediation, and conciliation.

Attorney Edwin Domalogdog emphasized that all services are provided at no cost, with many beneficiaries being students needing notarized documents for school requirements, such as parental consent for on-the-job training.

“Actually more on legal advice and notarization, kasi marami sa mga students usually ‘yong mga documents nila lalo na ‘yong mga nag OJT the school usually requires them mga documents to process yung protection sa kanila [like] mga parent’s consent,” Domalogdog shared.

(Most of the requests we receive are for legal advice and notarization, especially from students processing school-related documents).

Last year, the center assisted over 4,000 individuals, demonstrating its growing role in community legal support.

Meanwhile, under the Witness Protection, Security, and Benefits Program (WPSBP), DOJ-Davao has enrolled 51 witnesses as of September.

Program coordinator Karen Plang explained that beneficiaries receive financial assistance, dependent allowances, temporary shelter, secure housing, and hearing allowances for court appearances.

Everytime may mga (there are) activities they are well provided,” she said.

The DOJ also continues to implement the Board of Claims (BOC) program, which provides monetary assistance to victims of unjust imprisonment and violent crimes such as rape and torture. Of the 76 applicants this year, half have already received ₱10,000 in aid.

Regional Prosecutor Atty. Dalisay-Fabrero also said that DOJ-Davao is pushing for amendments to Republic Act 7309 to increase compensation for victims of unjust imprisonment from ₱10,000 to ₱50,000.

She reiterated that these services are available year-round, not just during the DOJ’s founding anniversary.

She also urged Dabawenyos to avail all of their services, especially their culminating activities on September 26 at the Hall of Justice at Ecoland, Davao City, as they feature a free medical and legal clinic. PIA DAVAO