DOJ-Davao serves over 3,800 clients

THE Department of Justice Action Center Region 11 (DOJAC-Davao) has assisted more than 3,800 clients as of September, providing free legal advice, document drafting, notarization, and mediation.

Speaking at the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum on Sept. 21, DOJAC-Davao regional head Atty. Edwin Dumalogdog said the center's services at the Tolentino Building in Ecoland are available free to indigent litigants, students, and the public.

“We usually provide free legal advice consultations, free notarization limited to self-serving documents, and mediation consultations,” Dumalogdog said. “While the Public Attorney's Office handles in-court representation for the accused, our role focuses on providing immediate legal guidance and referring clients to the appropriate government agencies.”

The center assisted more than 2,500 clients by September 2025 and more than 4,000 throughout that year.

Dumalogdog earlier said students account for a significant share of DOJAC's clients, particularly those seeking notarization for academic and internship requirements.

Witness protection

Meanwhile, the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Program (WPP) in Region 11 is protecting 53 active witnesses involved in grave felony cases punishable by more than six years in prison, including murder and rape.

The figure is up from 51 enrolled witnesses during the same period last year.

WPP Regional Focal Person Karen Plang said the number of enrolled witnesses varies each quarter depending on ongoing court proceedings and can reach 70 during peak periods.

“Under the program, qualified witnesses receive financial assistance, security protection, subsistence and dependent allowances, free medical treatment, temporary secure housing, and hearing allowances during court appearances,” Plang said. “If a witness dies or becomes permanently disabled while performing witness duties, the program covers burial assistance and free educational benefits for dependents.”

Plang said protection remains in place until court proceedings end and security threats have subsided.

Compensation for victims

Assistant regional prosecutor Israel Polinar also highlighted the DOJ Board of Claims (BOC) under Republic Act 7309, which provides financial compensation to victims of unjust imprisonment and violent crimes, including rape, torture, human trafficking, and online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC).

Under current BOC guidelines, qualified victims may receive ₱10,000 in financial assistance.

Regional prosecutor Atty. Janet Grace B. Dalisay-Fabrero has called for amendments to RA 7309 that would raise the compensation ceiling to ₱50,000.

Victims or their immediate family members may file applications with the regional prosecution office within six months of the commission of the crime.

As the DOJ marks its 129th anniversary, agency officials reminded Dabawenyos that its legal services are available year-round.

They also invited the public to avail themselves of a free medical and legal clinic on Sept. 26 at the Hall of Justice in Ecoland as part of the anniversary's culminating activities. GRS