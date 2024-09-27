DOJ-NPS Davao commemorates 127th anniversary

“The field offices of the National Prosecution Service XI (NPS XI) staged several week-long meaningful activities, focusing on DOJ services, as we were mandated by our Secretary of JusticeJesus Crispin C. Remulla to promote Compassionate Justice and Real Justice in Real Time,” said Regional Prosecutor Janet Grace B. Dalisay-Fabrero.

NPS Davao is comprised of twelve offices, namely, Regional Prosecution Office XI (RPO XI), Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Davao del Norte (OPP Davao del Norte), Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Davao del Sur (OPP Davao del Sur), Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Davao Oriental (OPP Davao Oriental), Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Davao de Oro (OPP Davao de Oro), Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Davao Occidental (OPP Davao Occidental), Office of City Prosecutor of Davao City (OCP Davao City), Office of the City Prosecutor of Tagum City (OCP Tagum City), Office of the City Prosecutor of Panabo City (OCP Panabo City), Office of the City Prosecutor of Mati City (OCP Mati City), Office of the City Prosecutor of Digos City (OCP Digos City) and the Office of the City Prosecutor of the Island Garden City of Samal (OCP-IGACOS).

​Leading the region wide activities, the Regional Prosecution Office Davao will hold a One (1) - Day Information Drive on the DOJ Services at the Ninoy Aquino Hall of Justice at Candelaria Street, Ecoland, Davao City on September 26, 2024, where the public can avail of legal assistance and different DOJ services from the Department of Justice Action Center (DOJAC), Board of Claims (BOC), Witness Protection Program and the Inter-Agency Council Against Anti-Trafficking in Persons (IACAT).

The National Prosecution Service Davao is committed to give meaning to its motto: JUSTITIAE PAX OPUS – Justice for all. Our call to serve is here. PR