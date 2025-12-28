Dole-Davao bolsters fisherfolk livelihood in Davao Occidental

THE Department of Labor and Employment (Dole)-Davao Region has granted livelihood assistance worth P587,250 to two fisherfolk associations in the municipality of Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental, to support sustainable fishing practices and promote income diversification in the community.

Dole-Davao, through its Davao Occidental Field Office (DOcFO), extended the financial aid to the Nagkahiusang Mananagat sa San Agustin Association, and the Manacan Indigenous People Farmer and Fisherman Association, both of Barangay San Agustin in Sta. Maria.

The barangay local government unit (BLGU) of San Agustin turned over the grant, being Dole’s accredited co-partner.

San Agustin Barangay Captain Mikhail Kristoffer A. Mariscal Sr. expressed his gratitude to the agency for providing the much-needed assistance.

Mariscal said that the project will not only enhance local productivity but will also strengthen collective efforts toward sustainable coastal development.

Dole-Davao DOcFO Provincial Director Paul V. Cruz reaffirmed Dole-Davao’s commitment to uplifting the lives of marginalized workers through sustainable livelihood programs. PIA DAVAO