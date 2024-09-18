Dole-Davao continues to provide logistical, legal aid to workers

AS POOR labor practices and employment standards remain a challenge to most ordinary Filipino workers, the Department of Labor and Employment in the Davao Region (Dole-Davao) continuously addresses the gaps by providing much-needed logistical assistance and legal support.

On September 17, 2024, Dole-Davao presented three core organizational outcomes of their inspection from 2022 to the first quarter of 2024, highlighting the success it has achieved for the fair protection of the labor rights of the Davao working people.

“As these programs evolve and expand, Dole 11 remains at the forefront, supporting the administration's vision of a more prosperous and equitable Philippines. With our multi-faceted approach to ensuring employment and livelihood opportunities for all, we will ensure that no Filipino will be left behind,” Dole regional director lawyer Jason Balais said during Tuesday's Kapehan sa Bagong Pilipinas press conference.

Balais revealed that the regional agency has already inspected 5,938 establishments across the region in just two years.

According to preliminary findings, 89.13 percent of these establishments comply with General Labor Standards, while 85.58 percent comply with Occupational Safety and Health standards. However, these data are not yet final because some businesses are still in their rectification periods.

He also said that the Dole-Central Office officially launched a new program called Technical Advisory Visit (TAV) to assist micro-establishments in complying with labor laws and standards. In Davao Region alone, 12,285 micro-establishments received technical and advisory services.

Dole also consistently demonstrates its commitment to providing a timely, fair, and efficient procedure for resolving labor disputes through its Single Entry Approach, or SEnA.

Out of 7,030 Requests for Assistance (RFA) received, 6,872 were resolved, resulting in a high settlement rate of 97.75 percent and an estimated total monetary prize or claims of P413 million.

Meanwhile, to promote labor education, empowerment, and harmonious labor relations, Dole-Davao continues to deliver Labor and Employment Education Services to the region's workers, employers, and students. Since 2022, over 147,000 people have participated and profited from this initiative. Under its commitment to strengthening trade unions, 12 persons were awarded scholarships, and 832 union members received training through their Workers Organization Development Program, or WODP.

Dole-Davao also promotes harmonious and productive connections among workers, employers, and the government through tripartism and social dialogue projects throughout the region. Its regional office has eight functioning Industry Tripartite Councils (ITC) and a Regional Tripartite Industrial Council (RTIPC).

“These accomplishments contribute to the attainment of industrial peace and the protection of our workers’ rights in the region. By promoting compliance with labor laws, facilitating labor dispute resolutions, and fostering constructive dialogue among our stakeholders, we create a harmonious labor environment where rights are upheld, conflicts are addressed, and mutual understanding prevails,” Balais concluded. DEF