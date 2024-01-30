DOLE-Davao empowers former rebels with inauguration of livelihood project

THE Department of Labor and Employment and Davao Oriental Field Office (DOLE-DOFO), in collaboration with the office of Governor Niño Sotero L. Uy, Jr., proudly inaugurated the "Bansohan" Livelihood Project, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering former rebels through sustainable development in the province.

Launched on January 8, 2024 in Sitio San Jose, Barangay Panikian, Banaybanay, this project signifies the region's unwavering commitment to preserving peace achievements, as demonstrated through the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP). DOLE-DOFO, recognizing the significance of this endeavor, has generously contributed a substantial amount of P300,000.00 to support the coco lumber and gemelina "bansohan" livelihood venture of the Davao Oriental Former Rebels Association (DOFRA) Banaybanay Chapter with 22 members.

The Local Government Unit of Banaybanay has also pledged its firm support by allocating additional funds to bolster this commendable initiative. Governor Uy, recognizing the transformative potential of the project, has personally contributed to ensure the association's operational success. He also expressed immense satisfaction, highlighting the profound significance of the "Bansohan" Livelihood Project in securing Davao Oriental's insurgency-free status.

In a statement, DOLE-Davao Regional Director Atty. Randolf C. Pensoy emphasized that by providing sustainable opportunities for former rebels who have embraced lawful paths, this initiative reinforces the region's dedication to long-lasting peace and prosperity.

“This collaborative effort exemplifies the power of partnerships in fostering a resilient and thriving community and in driving positive change in the lives of our identified beneficiaries and their families,” he added. PR