Dole-Davao logs 17 applicants hired at anniversary job fair

THE Department of Labor and Employment–Davao Region (Dole-Davao) reported that a total of 17 job seekers were hired on the spot (HOTS) during the department’s anniversary job fair on December 8, 2025.

In their report, as of 1 p.m. on the same day, they recorded 152 job seekers at the job fair held at NCCC Mall VP, with 17 HOTS and 17 near-hires.

“Top positions filled under the HOTS include customer service representatives, sales clerks, restaurant/dining crew, and counter assistants,” Dole-Davao wrote in their Facebook post.

The job fair featured over 2,800 job vacancies from 36 local and overseas employers. Applicants were encouraged to register ahead of time through the Dole-Davao Online Job Fair portal starting December 8, and to choose from a wide array of job opportunities from various employers.

Dole-Davao said they set up a one-stop shop service center with more than 13 government agencies ready to provide fast and convenient services to all job seekers.

Apart from the job fair, a Kadiwa Fair was also held to showcase fresh, local, and affordable products from entrepreneurs and livelihood beneficiaries.

The agency said they would also hold a Dole Anniversary Job Fair on December 9, 2025, at Gaisano Grand Digos, with the following companies participating: Gaisano Mall of Digos, Gaisano Grand Marketplace, Jaica Group of Companies, Prycegas, and Grandmall of Digos.

Employment opportunities

In 2025, Dole-Davao organized several job fairs, including the Kalayaan Job Fair, which offered around 2,453 local and overseas job openings.

The office also rolled out its Special Program for Employment of Students (Spes), providing about 600 short-term student job slots in 2025 — giving work experience and income to students and out-of-school youth.

On May 1, 2025, a major Labor Day job fair offered 6,741 job vacancies; roughly 200 applicants were hired on the spot.

Employment rate in Davao Region

As of October 2024, the employment rate in the Davao Region stood at 97.5 percent, up from 97.1 percent in 2023. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate decreased from 2.9 percent (Oct 2023) to 2.5 percent (Oct 2024).

Underemployment also improved, dropping from 7.3 percent in October 2023 to 4.3 percent in October 2024. However, the Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in October 2024 was 63.7 percent, slightly lower than the 63.9 percent recorded in 2023 — although the overall labor force continued to grow.

The region continues to attract strong investor confidence, which Dole-Davao cites as a major driver of its high employment rate.

The skills and service sectors — particularly Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and other administrative/support services — remain significant employers in Davao. RGP