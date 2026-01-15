Dole-Davao logs nearly 19% increase in GIP beneficiaries

THE Department of Labor and Employment Davao Region (Dole-Davao) reported that approximately 4,753 Government Internship Program (GIP) beneficiaries were deployed in 2025, slightly higher than the 4,000 beneficiaries recorded in 2023, or an 18.8 percent increase.

In a press release, Dole-Davao said that of the 4,753 GIP beneficiaries, 1,097 were senior high school graduates and 2,620 were college graduates. In 2025, about 453 interns were absorbed into employment — 411 in public sector institutions and 42 in private establishments.

The GIP beneficiaries were deployed to various offices across the region, providing them with practical work experience.

Meanwhile, Dole-Davao Regional Director Atty. Randolf C. Pensoy said that the increasing number of GIP beneficiaries is a testament to the department’s impact on employment generation, community development, and public service. He added that through the initiative, the department is preparing the youth to become capable and socially responsible contributors to nation-building.

Helpful for their future

With beneficiaries being absorbed into employment during their GIP stint, fresh graduates are given opportunities without facing difficulties in searching for jobs.

Paul Adrian S. Jabagat, a former Dole-Davao City Field Office GIP intern who is now an administrative officer at a private company, recalled how his internship at Dole made him realize how public service operates and how it affects people’s lives.

"It instilled confidence, compassion, and the importance of balance in labor relations. This perspective helps me carry out my role now with fairness and integrity," he said.

He added that the program taught him how to adapt to real workplace situations, manage his time, handle tasks, and communicate professionally.

Similarly, GIP intern Precious Ann Ortillano, who is assigned to the Dole-Davao Regional Office, said she is grateful for the opportunity to participate in the program as it allowed her to experience actual work.

"At a young age, being part of the GIP helped me become more independent and confident. This program was more than just an internship; it was a life-changing experience that allowed me to gain real-world exposure while still learning and growing as a young individual," she said.

Expansion of the program

Dole-Davao has expanded the role of GIP interns through GIP Care, a youth-driven initiative that promotes social responsibility and community engagement. The interns participated in blood donation drives, donations of school and sports equipment, tree-planting activities, and gift-giving initiatives.

The office also launched a convergence program with the Department of Education (DepEd) through the deployment of GIP interns in selected public schools in the region. This initiative supports the implementation of DepEd’s Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (Aral) program. Under the partnership, approximately 22 GIP interns who hold degrees in education will be deployed as Aral tutors. RGP