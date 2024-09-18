Dole-Davao logs over 300K job seekers post-pandemic

THE Department of Labor Employment - Davao Region (Dole-Davao) has officially registered over 300,000 registered job seekers for industry placement since the start of the post-pandemic.

Of the said number, around 270,000 individuals from 2022 to the first semester of 2024 have successfully entered various major sectors such as manufacturing and construction, among others while achieving a high placement rate of 91.17 percent.

During the Kapehan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Dole-Davao regional director lawyer Jason Balais disclosed that for more than two years already, around 1,348 Alien Employment Permits (AEP) were issued by their agency, demonstrating the dedication to ensuring lawful and orderly employment for foreign nationals in the region.

“The top five foreign nationals granted AEP are Chinese, Indian, Indonesian, Pakistani, and Japanese,” he said.

Meanwhile, Balais also said that since 2022, the Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES) has assisted 12,339 students by placing them in both private and public institutions.

“This initiative not only provides valuable work experience to help fund their education, but it also supports our local businesses” he added.

During the hour-long presentation, the official also revealed that the JobStart Philippines Program provided life skills training to 354 at-risk children, resulting in 207 successful paid employment placements.

The Government Internship Programme (GIP) has also empowered 10,990 young interns by giving them invaluable chances to improve their skills and contribute meaningfully to public service through their work in government offices.

Balais believed these projects created meaningful employment opportunities and human resource developments in the region.

“These initiatives reflect our unwavering dedication to promoting gainful employment opportunities and fostering human resource development across the region. By offering training and internships to young individuals, we equip them with essential skills for long-term employment and help bridge the gap between education and industry,” he concluded. DEF