Dole-Davao: No online Tupad applications

THE Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region (Dole-Davao) clarified on Tuesday, April 30, that rumors of an online application for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program (Tupad) are false.

According to Dole-Davao's post, "Walang katotohanan ang kumakalat na online application para sa programang Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers na makikita ngayon sa social media (There is no truth to the circulating online application for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program that is currently visible on social media)."

The agency said that individuals eligible for the program will first undergo a profiling process to determine their eligibility.

The department emphasized that qualification for the program is based on the region's minimum wage of P462 per day.

Dole-Davao encouraged the public to stay updated by following its official social media pages for announcements and further information.

Any suspicious information regarding Tupad or other Dole programs can be reported to the nearest Dole office via email or phone.

The Tupad program offers community-based assistance by providing emergency employment to displaced, underemployed, and seasonal workers for a duration of 10 to 90 days, depending on the assigned task. RGP