Dole-Davao outlines Feb holiday pay rules

THE Department of Labor and Employment–Davao Region (Dole-Davao) reminded employers and employees of the wage rules for the upcoming February holidays.

In its Labor Advisory No. 1, Series of 2026, Dole-Davao said that for February 17, Chinese New Year, a special non-working day, the “no work, no pay” rule applies unless the company has a policy providing otherwise. Employees who work on this day are entitled to an extra 30 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours.

Overtime pay on this day requires an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate. If the holiday falls on an employee’s rest day, the employer must pay 50 percent extra for the first eight hours, with overtime paid at an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate.

For February 25, the Edsa People Power Revolution Anniversary, Dole clarified it is a special (working) day. The “no work, no pay” rule applies unless the company provides otherwise. Employees who work on this day are entitled to 100 percent of their regular wage, and overtime should be paid at an extra 25 percent of the hourly rate.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., through Proclamation No. 1006, declared February 7, 2026, a special non-working day to mark the Chinese Spring Festival and February 25 as a special non-working holiday for the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution.

The proclamation noted that Edsa ushered in political, social, and economic reforms, which is why the day may also be observed as a special (working) day. RGP