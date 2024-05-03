Dole-Davao plants 500 mangroves

THE Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region (Dole-Davao) celebrated the 122nd Labor Day by planting approximately 500 mangroves.

The initiative included a tree-planting activity and coastal clean-up in Barangay Matina Aplaya, Davao City, involving around 100 participants.

The goal was to plant mangroves and clean the coastlines.

Volunteers planted mangrove seedlings across an eight-hectare biodiversity conservation site managed by Aboitiz Power’s subsidiary along the coastline of Punta Dumalag.

During the coastline clean-up, the group collected 15 sacks of refuse, mainly plastics and cans.

“Dole 11 is at the forefront of upholding labor and employment advancements. The office also has its commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and community resilience,” Dole-Davao regional director lawyer Randolf C. Pensoy said in a Facebook post on Friday, May 3, 2024.

“The initiative was crafted not only to underscore the importance of workplace safety and health but also to forge stronger bonds among stakeholders through safety initiatives,” he added.

It coincided with the World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

The success of the event was attributed to the participation of Dole-Davao’s innovative GIP Cares Project, involving beneficiaries of the Government Internship Program (GIP). The initiative aimed to engage young people in community-based activities, promoting a culture of accountability and involvement. RGP