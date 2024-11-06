DOLE-Davao supports region’s continued insurgency-free status

THE Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region (DOLE-Davao) is actively supporting efforts to maintain Davao Region’s insurgency-free status.

On October 28, a ceremony was held at Davao City’s Rizal Park to commemorate the second anniversary of the region’s declaration as insurgency-free. The event was attended by representatives from various government agencies, the private sector, former rebels, and police and military officials.

Atty. Randolf Pensoy, DOLE-Davao Regional Director, highlighted the department’s commitment to providing sustainable livelihood opportunities to former rebels who have chosen to live in peace. DOLE-Davao has implemented several programs across various provinces in Davao Region to achieve this goal.

“Yung ating mga kasamahan, kaibigan, kapatid na rebel returnees meron tayong mga livelihood programs na binigay sa kanila , doon sa Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, may mga programa ang government natin para sa kanila gaya ng sustainable livelihood assistance,” Pensoy said.

(Our comrades, our friends, brethren rebel returnees we have livelihood programs given to them, in Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental there are programs for the government for them like the sustainable livelihood assistance)

For sustainable livelihood assistance, Pensoy said the benefits are given either to associations or to individuals.

Other programs include Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program where former rebels are part of those who benefited from the employment program.

From 2022 to 2024 over 591,000 individuals have benefited from TUPAD in Davao Region with P3.5 billion disbursed. The beneficiaries include hundreds of former rebels.

According to a National Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) report, 6,100 former rebels nationwide have benefited from TUPAD, with Davao Region as among the regions in the country with many beneficiaries.

Pensoy said that aside from TUPAD they also have implemented emergency employment and government internship programs (GIP).

“Meron tayong mga rebel returnee naka-avail ng GIP sa Davao de Oro binigyan natin ng pagkakataon na makilahok at makisalo sa government service,” Pensoy said.

(We have rebel returnees who availed of GIP in Davao de Oro, we gave them the chance to join government service)

Pensoy said DOLE’s efforts are crucial as maintaining the region’s status as an insurgency-free locality involves collaboration and cooperation among the different sectors. PIA DAVAO