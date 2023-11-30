Dole-Davao to probe fast food chain; Labor Union offers support to female crew

DAYS after a staff of a prominent fast food chain in Davao City went viral over the weekend for taking orders door-to-door, the Department of Labor and Employment in the Davao Region (Dole-Davao) will be taking action on the complaints against the fast food branch.

Paul Cruz, Dole-Davao chief technical and support division, said that they will be sending a labor inspector to conduct a routine inspection at one of the branches of Chowking in Davao City.

The routine inspection was necessary since the complainant was not the crew of the viral video but the netizens.

Cruz said the measure also aims to unmask the truth of the matter and to check if labor laws and rights were indeed violated.