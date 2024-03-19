Dole Davao, top 10 taxpayers in region

On March 12, 2024, in Davao City, the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 11 achieved distinction as one of the Top 10 Taxpayers honored by the Revenue District Office (RDO) No. 1131A-West Davao, Revenue Region No.19 of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

For the calendar year 2023, Dole 11 demonstrated its commitment to fiscal responsibility by remitting a cumulative amount of P12,608,568.01 in withholding taxes, thereby reinforcing the exemplary collection performance of the RDO.

Ms. Novie Jane B. Paniagua, Administrative Officer V-Cashier of Dole 11, graciously accepted the plaque of recognition on behalf of Regional Director Atty. Randolf C. Pensoy. The commendation was conferred during the BIR’s 2024 Tax Campaign Kickoff in Davao Region, themed "Sa Tamang Buwis, Pag-asenso’y Mabilis," emphasizing the importance of timely and accurate submission of Annual Income Tax Returns.

Furthermore, attendees were briefed on the latest developments concerning RA No. 11976, also known as the Ease of Paying Taxes Act, integral to the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program.

In his statement, RD Atty. Pensoy expressed gratitude to the BIR-Revenue Region No.19, headed by Regional Director Esmeralda M. Tabule, for recognizing Dole 11's significant contribution to regional progress.

He underscored Dole 11's commitment to social responsibility through meticulous accounting and tax compliance, highlighting how these contributions are instrumental to community development. RD Atty. Pensoy affirmed support for BIR's revenue-raising efforts and their 2024 collection targets.

Other notable awardees included the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 11, Department of Education (DepEd) 11, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PHIC) 11.