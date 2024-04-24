Dole-Davao urges employers to adopt WFH setup amid extreme heat

AN OFFICIAL from the Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region (Dole-Davao) said that they encourage employers in the region to adopt a work-from-home (WFH) setup amid extreme temperatures caused by the El Niño phenomenon.

Atty. Randolph Pensoy, regional director of Dole-Davao, said this during the Kapehan sa Dabaw, on Monday, April 22, 2024, at SM Ecoland.

“The arrangement is for the employer is highly encouraged; we are not giving the mandate or obligation, but we are highly encouraging every employer to facilitate and to address this kind of phenomenon. Masyadong mataas ang heat index natin sa [the heat index is very high here in] Davao Region,” he said.

Pensoy added that employers in the private and public sectors should adopt a WFH, especially for employees who are exposed to heat for long periods of time. He said the WFH setup would help decongest workplaces exposed to extreme temperatures.

He said that the department is monitoring not only the labor standard but also the occupational safety and health of each establishment, particularly the labor force in the region. He expressed that their inspectors are monitoring the health conditions of the work environment, such as ventilation, rest areas, breastfeeding rooms for lactating mothers, prayer rooms so workers can still practice their religion, and comfort rooms for all genders.

However, the director said they have not received any complaints from employees that they are put to work despite the high heat index.

“The office and the department have given prerogative as well as encouragement to all establishments to see to it that this El Nino phenomenon in our region must be properly addressed by the establishment,” he said.

Pensoy said that for workers in the field who are working directly under the sun, their employers must facilitate advanced employment without jeopardizing productivity and labor benefits. He stressed that it is also the employer's prerogative to change their employees' work schedule if the previous schedule causes heat stress, and it must not have any diminution of the worker's benefits. RGP