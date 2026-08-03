Dole-Davao’s Tupad employs over 13,600 during 2025-2026 ‘Brigada’

THE Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region (Dole-Davao) has employed a total of 13,622 for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad) during the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Brigada Eskwela 2025 to 2026.

Dole-Davao said it deployed 13,622 beneficiaries of Tupad to 1,365 public schools across the Davao Region and allocated P71,531,250.

Dax B. Villaruel, regional director of Dole-Davao, said the initiative shows how employment programs from the department can provide positive outcomes not only for the people but also for the community.

“Through this initiative, beneficiaries were provided with temporary employment while actively contributing to the preparation of public schools for the new school year. It demonstrates that employment assistance programs can likewise support community development and improve public service delivery,” Villaruel said.

Villaruel said that the implementation of Tupad to help in Brigada Eskwela demonstrates how collaboration among government agencies and local stakeholders provides opportunities for the community.

Meanwhile, Lydio Basog from Barangay Limot, Tarragona, Davao Oriental, one of the beneficiaries of the program, said that she is very thankful for the opportunities that have been given to her by the department.

“Sikira makatabang pa kamo sang uban (We hope that you can continue helping others as well),” she said.

Julieto Reyes, a beneficiary from Brgy. San Roque, Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental, who has been one of the beneficiaries, said that he is grateful to DOLE for providing opportunities for individuals such as himself.

“Nahimong hapsay ang tulunghaan para sa mga magtutudlo og estudyante karong umaabot nga pag-abri sa klase (Through this initiative, the school has become more organized and prepared for our teachers and students as we welcome the opening of classes),” he said.

Dole-Davao reported that since its implementation in June 2026, the program has covered 1,365 public schools and temporarily employed a total of 13,622 Tupad beneficiaries. The office said that of that number, 610 schools and 5,783 beneficiaries have completed their Tupad activities, with P30,376,500 in wages disbursed.

The remaining schools that have their Tupad activities ongoing are 755, with 7,839 workers and a corresponding allocation of P41,154,750.

The department said that during the implementation of Tupad, the beneficiaries were able to conduct clean-up and sanitation, repair and repainting of facilities, restoration of school fixtures and furniture, and landscaping and beautification activities.

The Tupad program, in line with Brigada Eskwela, was implemented through the initiative of Dole Secretary Francis N. Tolentino, who recognized the need to support education through employment opportunities for vulnerable workers as part of the sector’s initiative to broaden its strategy to strengthen local partnerships.

Tupad is a community-based emergency employment program run by Dole. It provides short-term work and daily wages to underemployed, seasonal, or displaced informal-sector workers. RGP