Dole-DavNor to hold job fair in Tagum on Sept 14

THE Department of Labor and Employment Davao del Norte Field Office (Dole-DavNor) is strengthening its workforce support in Tagum City, pairing youth career development for future workers with placement opportunities for active jobseekers.

Dole-Davao announced through its Facebook page that it will host the "Handog ng Pangulo: Job Fair 2026" on September 14 at the Atrium Hall of Tagum City Hall.

Organised in partnership with the City Government of Tagum and its Public Employment Services and Capability Development Office (CPESCDO), the event operates under the "Dole Trabaho Agad" program to directly connect local jobseekers with hiring employers.

The upcoming event follows the agency's participation in the 3rd Tagum City Career Expo 2026 on August 3 to 4, which focused on early workforce preparation for graduating Senior High School (SHS) students. The two-day expo brought together 34 school exhibitors and seven national government agencies to assist students in exploring post-secondary education and career options.

Senior Labor and Employment Officer (LEO) Jennylyn M. Rosalinda, representing Provincial Director Sonia Delfin, urged students during the expo to maximize government career guidance services as they prepare to enter the labor force.

Additionally, Senior LEO Marlito Ayala, section head of the Dole-Davao del Norte – Igacos Extension, spoke on a panel titled "Ready for What’s Next: Building a Resilient Career Mindset," sharing strategies to help future graduates navigate labor market shifts.

The Tagum initiatives build on Dole-Davao’s regional placement drives earlier this year.

During the May 1 Labor Day fairs across six regional sites, the agency registered 3,188 jobseekers, resulting in 348 on-the-spot hires and 481 near-hires. This was followed by the June 12 Independence Day fair, where 116 out of 920 applicants were hired on the spot out of 2,300 offered vacancies.

Across various job fair sites, Dole’s One-Stop Shop (OSS) services also assisted over 1,100 applicants with pre-employment document processing through agencies including SSS, PhilHealth, Pag-Ibig, and NBI.

Interested applicants attending the September 14 job fair are advised to bring multiple copies of their resume and pertinent employment credentials. GRS