Dole grants aid to 25 Samal parents to curb child labor

THE Department of Labor and Employment–Davao Region (Dole-Davao) has extended livelihood assistance to 25 parents of child laborers in the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), aiming to free children from the burden of working.

Each parent received P10,000 starter kits for small-scale businesses such as sari-sari stores, frozen goods retailing, ready-to-wear (RTW) shops, street vending, and livestock raising.

"These livelihood packages are designed not only to augment family income but, more importantly, to help parents sustain their children's education and free them from the burden of child labor," Dole-Davao said in a statement.

Marlito D. Ayala, head of the Dole-Igacos Extension Office, personally handed over the cheques, stressing that the program is about restoring childhood.

"Pinaagi sa paghatag gahum sa mga ginikanan nga adunay malungtarong gigikanan sa kita, among gisiguro nga ang mga bata dili na kinahanglan nga magtrabaho ug mobalik sa eskuylahan kung diin sila nahisakop (By empowering the parents with sustainable income sources, we ensure that children no longer need to work and instead return to school where they belong)," he said.

Ayala added that their office, in partnership with the Public Employment Service Office (Peso), will continue to assist and monitor the beneficiaries to ensure the growth of their ventures. The procurement of livelihood kits is ongoing.

The program is under the Dole Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP) and supports the government’s campaign to eliminate child labor by empowering families, reducing poverty, and securing children’s right to education.

Beneficiaries’ hopes

For parents, the support is life-changing.

Lonie Joy Pran, from Kaputian District, plans to start a frozen products business. “Buhaton nako ang tanan aron molambo ang akong negosyo aron makapadayon ko sa pagpaeskwela sa akong anak (I will do my best to make my business grow so I can continue sending my child to school),” he said.

Raizel Ann Bestudio, from Barangay Peñaplata, will venture into RTW. She described the assistance as a big relief not only for her but for her child.

Raffy Bacor, a fruit vendor from Barangay Miranda, said his child used to sell mangoes at ferry terminals in Babak. With the livelihood support, he hopes his child can now return to school while he manages the business.

A tool against child labor

Vicente Armidilla, Chief of Staff for Internal Affairs and representative of Igacos Mayor Lemuel T. Reyes, reminded beneficiaries that the program is “not just a source of income but a tool to combat child labor in Igacos.”

“We hope that these 25 parents will maximize the support, not just for themselves, but to secure a brighter and safer future for their children,” he said.

Erlinda G. Mamitag, provincial head of Dole-Davao del Norte, congratulated the beneficiaries and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to guide them in their chosen businesses.

Child labor in Davao Region

In the first quarter of 2023, Dole-Davao reported that 19,455 children had been withdrawn from child labor out of the 25,077 monitored from 2018 to 2022. Many had been engaged in hazardous work in agriculture, mining, domestic labor, and other sectors.

Davao del Norte recorded the highest number with 6,142 withdrawn children, followed by Davao City (3,218), Davao Occidental (3,105), Davao de Oro (2,768), Davao del Sur (2,664), and Davao Oriental (1,558).

DOLE-Davao said that 5,622 child laborers remain under monitoring. RGP