Dole intensifies battle vs child labor through Tupad

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL — In an effort to combat child labor and uplift vulnerable families from poverty, the Labor department led the awarding of ₱1.1 million worth of livelihood and Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) assistance to parents of working children.

According to the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), the assistance was provided under Dole’s Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (Dileep).

Dole-Davao Occidental Provincial Head Paul V. Cruz emphasized that the Information Service Caravan on Child Labor Prevention and Elimination marks a significant step in the government’s efforts to assist children and families affected by child labor, and to strengthen collaboration among all duty-bearers in upholding children’s rights.

“Hinaot nga kini mahimong sinugdanan sa mas maayong kaugmaon sa inyong tibuok pamilya. Atong tinguha, pinaagi sa maayong kolaborasyon og tinud-anay nga serbisyo, atong makab-ot ang usa ka komunidad nga child labor-free — diin ang tanang kabataan libre nga makaon, mudula, ug mutubo og maayo ug adunay dignidad,” Cruz said.

(May this be the beginning of a better future for your whole family. Our goal, through good collaboration and genuine service, is to achieve a child labor-free community—where all children are free to eat, play, grow well, and live with dignity.)

He clarified that the assistance is not meant to incentivize the existence of working children, but rather to provide families with support that will help them escape poverty and keep their children safe from exploitation.

“Ang tuyo ani, kay para dili na mabutang sa maong kahimtang. Hinuon, ang among tinguha nga kining inyong madawat, magsilbing hinungdan ug tinubdan sa paglaum,” Cruz said.

(The purpose of this is to prevent you from being placed in such a situation. Nevertheless, our hope is that what you receive will serve as a reason and source of hope.)

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the number of working children in the Philippines dropped significantly to 863,000 or 2.7 percent in 2024, from 1.09 million (3.5 percet) in 2023 and 1.48 million (4.7 percent) in 2022 — reflecting progress in nationwide child labor prevention efforts.

Among the participating agencies are the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Phic), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), Philippine National Police Municipal Police Station (PNP-MPS), and 73rd Infantry Battalion (73IB). PIA DAVAO