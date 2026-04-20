Dole rolls out Tupad aid for drivers hit by fuel hike

THE Department of Labor and Employment–Davao Region said it will roll out Tupad (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers) Tuloy Pasada assistance for drivers hit by rising fuel prices.

Suzette Jane A. Antiveros, Dole-Davao regional employment programs focal person, said the office is coordinating with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to identify qualified beneficiaries under the new program.

Antiveros said Dole will screen drivers for eligibility. Those who do not qualify will be referred to skills training and livelihood assistance programs.

She added that the beneficiary list remains under validation as coordination with LTFRB continues.

Antiveros clarified that the initiative falls under Tupad. Beneficiaries will work for 15 to 30 days and receive wages based on the prevailing minimum rate.

“Mamasada sila, they will be earning and at the same time naa silay madawat nga assistance from Dole (They will continue driving so they can earn, while also receiving assistance from Dole),” she said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, April 20, 2026, at SM City Davao.

She said drivers may avail themselves of the program only once. Once LTFRB finalizes the list, applicants must submit the required documents to complete their enrollment.

Antiveros noted that the oil price surge also affects non-drivers. She urged employers to report the number of affected workers by visiting the Dole office or submitting reports online. This will help the agency assess needs and allocate assistance accordingly.

Earlier, transport groups staged strikes and protests in Buhangin, Bunawan, and Matina Crossing, citing the impact of rising petroleum prices linked to tensions in the Middle East. Drivers have called for lower fuel prices and the removal of value-added tax, saying higher costs have cut into their daily earnings and strained their ability to meet basic needs. RGP