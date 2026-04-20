Dole to hold simultaneous job fairs across Davao Region

THE Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region (Dole-Davao) is set to hold simultaneous job fairs across provinces in the region, offering thousands of employment opportunities for job seekers in line with the Labor Day celebration on May 1, 2026

Dole-Davao Regional Employment Programs Focal Suzette Jane A. Antiveros said that the initiative expands job fair activities beyond Davao City, ensuring wider coverage throughout the region. A total of six job fairs will be conducted on May 1, with the main venue at SM City Davao offering around 1,823 job vacancies.

Other job fair sites include Gaisano Grand Mall in Digos City, Davao del Sur, with 417 vacancies; ABC Gym in Davao Occidental with 26 vacancies; NCCC Mall of Tagum in Davao del Norte with 839 vacancies; the Provincial Capitol Gym in Davao Oriental with 135 vacancies; and Assumption College in Davao de Oro with 329 vacancies.

Overall, 68 employers will participate, offering around 3,500 job vacancies across the Davao Region. Many of the available positions are for entry-level roles such as customer service representatives and cashiers, making them suitable for first-time job seekers.

“Among gina-awhag ang tanan, labi na tung nagapangita’g trabaho, and especially sa atong mga fresh graduates (We are encouraging everyone, especially those who are looking for jobs, particularly our fresh graduates),” she said.

Antiveros said the agency aims to make employment opportunities more accessible across all provinces. She said that Davao City will open online registration for applicants to streamline the process.

“Last year, we reached 21 percent of applicants who were hired on the spot. So we are hoping that for this year are ready for employment, and hopefully atong ma-equal or ma-reach nato ang target na [we can match or reach that] 21 percent [target],” she added. ADRIAN JAMES PINGCOT, DNSC/SUNSTAR INTERN