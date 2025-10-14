Dole to release P28M under Tupad for earthquake victims

THE Department of Labor and Employment–Davao Region (Dole-Davao) is implementing a ₱28 million allocation under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad) program for communities affected by the recent powerful earthquakes.

Dole-Davao reported that there will be 5,450 beneficiaries, with a total allocation of ₱28,067,500 across the Davao Region. The department said that out of the total Tupad allocation, 4,950 beneficiaries will come from Davao Oriental, while the remaining 500 beneficiaries will be distributed across Davao City, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental.

Atty. Randolf C. Pensoy, regional director of Dole-Davao, said that their agency is committed to providing immediate support to displaced workers through emergency deployment.

“Through Tupad, we aim to help workers rebuild their lives by providing temporary income and livelihood while contributing to the restoration of their communities,” he said.

Dole-Davao explained that most of the implementation will take place in the Municipality of Manay, which sustained the most significant damage. The office said that Tupad beneficiaries will be engaged in segregation, materials recovery, stockpiling, clearing operations, and waste management activities in the affected areas.

The department said that the emergency deployment program will run for ten days and started on October 13, 2025. They also explained that the ₱28 million allocation includes micro-insurance coverage for all beneficiaries to ensure their safety and protection while performing rehabilitation-related tasks.

Powerful quakes struck Manay

On October 10, 2025, earthquakes shook much of Mindanao, sending residents fleeing from homes, schools, and offices. The first quake was felt strongly across Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, and as far as Caraga Region and General Santos City, and some areas of Mindanao and the Visayas region.

Initial reports confirmed at least eight fatalities and nearly 500 injuries across affected areas, while thousands were displaced from coastal and upland barangays. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and local disaster councils reported damage to houses, bridges, and public buildings in the municipalities of Manay, Tarragona, Caraga, and Baganga.

Aid given to those affected

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Davao has provided over ₱27.3 million in aid to families affected by recent earthquakes in Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

In Davao Oriental, the tremors impacted 66,657 families (282,323 individuals) across 93 barangays, with 1,345 families still in evacuation centers. The quakes left 278 houses totally destroyed and 912 partially damaged.

In Davao de Oro, the earthquakes displaced 699 families (3,070 individuals) in 28 barangays, with 224 families still in evacuation centers. A total of 361 houses were damaged.

DSWD’s assistance included 2,000 food packs for Davao de Oro. Relief efforts are ongoing in coordination with the OCD, local governments, and other agencies. The Manay District Hospital in Davao Oriental was damaged but remains operational under provincial management.

Rapid assessments and relief operations continue as the government works to reach isolated areas and support early recovery. RGP