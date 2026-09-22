Dominic Fike releases 2nd lead single ‘Small Town’

DOMINIC Fike has unveiled a brand-new single, “Small Town,” the latest release off his forthcoming third album How To Quit Smoking, out October 9th.

Fike is making this album, and its visuals, in an unconventional way: in real time, on the road. Between tour stops, he writes, records, films, and releases music from cities across North America, working wherever he can - hotel rooms, the tour bus, backstage before a show.

“Small Town” was shot in Detroit and Seattle, and released from Dallas, featuring vocals from rising artists Emma Ogier and Gabriel Jacoby (who flew in to help Fike finish the song between shows). Writing and recording on the road gives the songs a unique perspective, one that can only be found while making art out in the wild, as opposed to the confines of a studio. Inspiration comes from communities, and each city's character, or characters, bleed into the songs.

Ogier not only joined Fike on the road to work on his new album but his team also shot a video for her own song “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”. Fike’s stage became hers with Ogier performing the song in front of a live audience and capturing the moment on video .