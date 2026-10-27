DongYan’s “Remember” finds a special connection in Quebec

DINGDONG Dantes and Marian Rivera’s “Remember” finds a special connection in Quebec, Canada, where the film was shot for the first time, bringing a story of love, hope, and second chances to cinemas nationwide on November 11, 2026.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, the film follows an estranged couple who must come together when their daughter, played by Zia Grace, is diagnosed with a rare genetic illness. As they face their daughter’s condition, they must confront their past and reconsider the love they once shared.

During the film’s media conference, Dingdong praised Marian’s portrayal of Ria, saying her performance inspired him to step up his own portrayal of Joseph.

“Kakaiba talaga yung portrayal ni Marian dito. Kahit araw-araw ko na siyang nakikita, pero noong nag-roll na yung camera ni Direk Mae, talagang ibang tao yung nakita ko,” he said. “Yung performance kasi ni Marian gave me more reason to step up as Joseph.”

Marian, meanwhile, credited Dingdong’s openness as an actor for helping her explore Ria’s emotions.

“Hindi ako natakot na magbigay ng iba’t ibang klaseng emosyon na nasasakyan niya at ino-open niya, niyayakap niya, kaya naging madali sa akin na hubugin yung character ni Ria,” she said.

Cruz-Alviar also praised Dingdong and Marian as passionate actors who are dedicated to their craft.

“Remember” also stars Joross Gamboa, Kyle Echarri, and Ana Abad Santos. The film is a collaboration among ABS-CBN Studios, Star Cinema, APT Entertainment, AgostoDos Pictures, and Regal Entertainment.

“Remember” opens in cinemas nationwide on November 11 (Wednesday), followed by international screenings in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Australia, and New Zealand on November 12, and in the US, Canada, and Guam on November 13. The film will also be coming soon to Malaysia and Singapore. PR