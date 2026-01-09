Donny-Kyle join forces in explosive action scenes in ‘Roja’s’ mid-season

ABS-CBN’S primetime series “Roja,” which is also now airing on Kapamilya Channel on ALLTV2, opens the new year with a bang with the release of an explosive mid-season trailer as Donny Pangilinan and Kyle Echarri take their fight scenes to greater heights. The series also reached a new all-time high online record with 541,446 peak concurrent viewers on Kapamilya Online Live for its Monday (January 5) episode.

Currently in the Top 10 list of TV shows in the Philippines on Netflix and iWant, “Roja” promises more high-stakes action and shocking plot twists as Liam (Donny) and Olsen (Kyle), along with Luna (Maymay Entrata), join forces with the police and fight tooth and nail in order to escape from the La Playa Roja resort that is heavily guarded by hostage-takers.

Along with the ongoing siege, more thrilling revelations will also unfold among the victims as the feud between husband and wife, Magnus (Raymond Bagatsing) and Greta (Lorna Tolentino), intensifies when dark secrets from their past begin to surface - hinting at a possible love triangle involving Wendy (Janice De Belen), Greta’s good friend and Olsen’s mother. With this new development, suspicions will also arise regarding the true identity of Olsen’s father.

Mounting problems will also cause emotional turmoil for Greta, as her own son Liam questions her true motives when he catches her in a secret conversation over the phone with an unidentified individual.

On the other hand, the leader of the hostage-takers, Emil (Joel Torre), will have to confront problems of his own. For one, he will do everything in his power to get revenge on Magnus for dumping his daughter Ayen (Yassi Pressman) after their whirlwind affair. He will also have to come up with a solution when his own men attempt to surrender to authorities.

As the number of deaths continues to increase, can Liam and Olsen find a way to survive? How will they face the bombshell revelations that are about to unfold?

Catch the action-packed episodes of “Roja” on weeknights at 8:45 PM on Kapamilya Channel on ALLTV2 and Kapamilya Channel on cable, and on A2Z and Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook. The latest episodes of “Roja” are also available 72 hours ahead on Netflix and 48 hours ahead on iWant. Viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.