Dorsu inaugurates Lupon extension campus

LUPON, Davao Oriental — The Davao Oriental State University (Dorsu) inaugurated its Lupon Extension Campus on Saturday, August 1, 2026, bringing tertiary education closer to students in the municipality and nearby communities.

The new learning site, located at the Old Municipal Hall along Aguinaldo Street in Poblacion, Lupon, is expected to provide students with greater access to college education without requiring them to travel to Mati City to pursue their studies.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go joined the inauguration and welcomed the establishment of the extension campus, saying it would help make higher education more accessible to students in Lupon and surrounding areas.

“Congratulations sa mga taga-Lupon, Davao Oriental sa inyong bagong DOrSU extension studies. Hindi na nila kailangang bumiyahe sa Mati para sa kanilang pag-aaral sa kolehiyo,” Go said during an ambush interview.

Go said expanding access to higher education remains one of his priorities as a senator, particularly for students who have limited access to state universities and colleges in their communities.

“Full support po ako sa edukasyon ng ating mga kabataan. In fact, ipinaglaban natin noon yung Free Tertiary Education, ito yung libreng edukasyon sa mga state colleges and universities,” he said.

The senator also cited Senate Bill No. 169, which seeks to expand the Tertiary Education Subsidy and provide students with more options, particularly in areas without nearby state universities and colleges.

“At nag-file rin po ako ng bill ngayong 20th Congress, ito po yung Expanded Free Tertiary Education para may pagpilian ang ating mga estudyante sa kanilang pag-aaral lalo na sa mga lugar na walang state colleges and universities,” he said.

“Naniniwala po ako na ang edukasyon ang pundasyon ng bawat estudyante. At ang mga kabataan naman po ang kinabukasan ng ating bayan,” he added.

Go also recognized Congressman Cheeno Miguel Almario, Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang, Vice Governor Glenda Monette Gayta, Board Member Don Go Montojo, Lupon Mayor Santos Alonzo Jr., Vice Mayor Atty. Christian Lawrence "Chrence" Go, members of the municipal council, DOrSU officials, education officials, and other partners involved in the establishment of the extension campus.

He also highlighted infrastructure projects he supported for DOrSU, including the construction of a water supply system at the university's San Isidro Campus and the rehabilitation of the gymnasium at its main campus in Mati City in 2025.

For 2026, Go said he supported funding for the fourth phase of a three-storey Green Technology Building at the Dorsu main campus amounting to P22.5 million and a two-storey modernized academic building intended to replace a makeshift facility at the Marfori Main Campus amounting to P18.7 million.

“At mayroon din tayong isulong ngayong year na ito, ito po yung Construction of 3-Storey Green Technology Building sa main campus, Mati. At Construction of 2-storey Modernize Academic Building diyan rin po sa Mati,” he said.

Go also filed Senate Bill No. 1782, which seeks to convert Dorsu's extension campuses in Baganga, Cateel, and Tarragona into regular campuses.

The senator likewise discussed efforts to expand the benefits available under Republic Act No. 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which provides free tuition and other school fees in state universities and colleges and qualified local universities and colleges.

He referred to the Senate-approved proposal seeking to amend and enhance RA 10931 by widening the educational options available to qualified students.

Go said he would continue supporting DOrSU and initiatives aimed at improving access to higher education.

“Kung anong makakatulong sa Dorsu, kung anong makakatulong sa edukasyon ng mga kabataan nandito po ako na handang sumuporta sa inyo. At bilang miyembro ng Senado parati nating ipinaglalaban doon sa Senado ang higher education,” he said.

Go also cited other education-related measures he has supported, including RA 12006, or the Free College Entrance Examinations Act; RA 11984, or the No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act; RA 11997, or the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act; and RA 11510, which institutionalized the Alternative Learning System.

He likewise filed SBN 176, which proposes the establishment of Mental Health Offices in state universities and colleges, and SBN 1785, which seeks amendments to the Special Education Fund.

The inauguration of the Lupon Extension Campus adds to Dorsu's efforts to expand its reach and bring higher education opportunities closer to communities across Davao Oriental.

For students in Lupon and nearby areas, the new campus is expected to provide a more accessible pathway to a college education closer to home. PR