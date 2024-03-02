Do’s and don’ts for ‘Araw’ imposed

Under the measure, individuals are advised to only bring light materials in crowded events.

They are also encouraged to use hats and fans, stay in shady spots, and bring candies and crackers, extra shirts, and water placed in a transparent container.

They are also advised to use the pedestrian lanes when crossing the streets and are not allowed to use drones except those that have security clearance.

Meanwhile, among the prohibitions are smoking in public places, bringing infants and small children, use of backpacks, and wearing jackets and sunglasses during security inspections.

They are also not allowed to drink alcoholic beverages in public places, use laser lights, tell bomb jokes, or bring firearms, and stuffed toys and sharp objects.

These protocols are in line with the city ordinances of Davao, similar to the security regulations of every momentous celebration such as Kadayawan sa Dabaw, Pasko Fiesta, among others.

To recall, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte stated that people who would not follow the safety and security measures would face violations. Yet later on he said that there will be exemptions depending on the situation.

“Pagsayop, sayop. If sabton, maayo. I cannot pretend that nothing is wrong diria sa Pilipinas (A mistake is a mistake. If you know how to understand, then that’s good), the city’s highest official said during the send-off ceremony of the security personnel held at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) compound on February 28, this year.

DCPO deployed 7,050 integrated security personnel from the Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) during the opening of the event and 8,415 security personnel and police officers in the various events and activities until March 17, 2024.

From the number, 3,331 personnel are police officers from the DCPO while the remaining are reserved government security forces.

DCPO reminded everyone of their collective responsibility to ensure everyone's safety throughout the CELEBRATION. DEF with reports from Chadrev Carpe, DNSC Intern