DOST calls on innovators to embrace ‘Tubig Talino’ solution

TAGUM CITY — The Production of iodine-fortified “Tubig Talino” is yet to be established in Davao del Norte.

“I would like to market this kasi wala pang ‘adaptor’ dito sa Davao del Norte,” Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO) Supervising Science Research Specialist Antonette Rita Marie Blanco said in a recent episode of Sayron Ta! Pakigsayod: Serbisyo Alang sa Katawhang Pilipino.

She described “Tubig Talino” as Iodine-fortified water which she said can enhance mental intelligence especially among children and even those of old age.

Blanco cited this as part of the initiatives of DOST and the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) to address iodine-deficiency among children.

Blanco admitted the limitation of DOST-PSTO to extensively promote and market fortified or micro-nutrient added products as they can only readily link with those whom DOST has assisted.

She also shared her thoughts on the possible impact of the list of requirements and processes on the water refilling station proprietors who may have considered the processes as “tedious”.

“If makita sa mga tawo ang value nga naa ni siya impact sa atong future, kay mga bata baya ang atong pa-imnun, may be ma interesado na sila (If people would find the value of the impact of this to our future because we will be providing this for the children, maybe they would get interested),” she said referring to the water refilling proprietors.

Blanco enumerated several steps for interested water-refilling proprietors to undergo for them to receive the Technology License Agreement (TLA) from DOST.

Interested parties will have to submit a letter of intent to the DOST-PSTO and the regional office of DOST that shall then be forwarded to the FNRI Central Office.

There shall then be consultative meetings between the DOST and the technology-taker, after which the technology-taker shall submit documents among which are the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Certification, Mayor’s Permit, Local Government Sanitary Permit, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Certificate of Registration.

On top of these basic business operation requirements, the DOST will also generate from the technology-taker a technology needs assessment (TNA) report, compliance status report, and the floor plan and pictures of the production area, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) license.

Blanco explained that after the necessary documents and reports shall have been compiled, the FNRI shall then do its own technology needs assessment and evaluation. After which, the DOST will submit the results to the Fairness Opinion Board.

If certified passed, the DOST shall then sign the Technology License Agreement with the technology-taker. It would then be the time the FNRI will train the technology-taker to produce the DOST Tubig Talino.

“It is critical nga moagi sila ug training para kabalo sila unsaon pag produce. (It is critical that they should undergo the training for them to know how to produce),” Blanco said as she gave an idea on the standard production of the Iodine -fortified water, Tubig Talino based on the Codex Alimentarius Commission that develops and adopts food standards as reference for international food trade. PIA DAVAO

