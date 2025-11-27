DOST-Davao director lone recipient of Presidential Gawad CES Award

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-Davao regional director, Dr. Anthony C. Sales has been named the lone recipient of the 2024 Presidential Gawad Career Executive Service (CES) Award, a distinction given annually to members of the Career Executive Service who have shown exemplary performance and made significant contributions to public service.

The Career Executive Service Board (CESB) recognized Dr. Sales for his leadership in transforming DOST-Davao into a model of good governance and innovation-driven development in Mindanao. His initiatives have been credited with advancing Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) as key enablers of inclusive growth in the Region.

Among the programs under his leadership is the Grassroots Innovation for Inclusive Development (GRIND), which supports innovators from marginalized sectors such as Indigenous Peoples, farmers, and artisans. Since its launch in 2019, the program has mapped and supported more than 600 community-based innovations, assisted 77 grassroots innovators, and helped establish sustainable enterprises in 37 communities across the country.

The program has since been adopted by other DOST regional offices as part of a national rollout.

Dr. Sales also initiated the Food Processing Innovation Center (FPIC)-Davao, the first of its kind in the country.

The center serves as a research and development hub for students, entrepreneurs, and small businesses in the food sector, providing access to facilities for product development, testing, and training. Its operational framework has been replicated in other regions, and the center’s success has earned national recognition, including the Civil Service Commission Pagasa Award in 2023.

In the field of Halal research and development, Dr. Sales led the Halal S&T Program, which strengthened the scientific and technical foundation of the country’s Halal industry. The program established internationally accredited Halal laboratories and produced 32 Halal-compliant food prototypes, expanding opportunities for local enterprises in global markets.

The complementary Halal Blockchain Project, developed in partnership with local and international collaborators, introduced a digital traceability system for verifying Halal products in the cacao industry.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Sales oversaw the creation of the DOST-Davao Pandemic Manual, a first-of-its-kind operational guide that ensured the Agency’s continuity of services and employee safety.

The manual has since been adopted across DOST offices nationwide and by partner agencies. Under his direction, DOST Davao maintained zero Covid-19 cases among its personnel and supported vaccination efforts for more than 9,000 government workers in Davao Region.

He also championed organizational reforms through the Performance Governance System (PGS), a management framework for institutional excellence.

DOST-Davao became the first DOST regional office to receive two Gold Trailblazer Awards from the Institute for Solidarity in Asia and is now moving toward the next level of governance maturity.

Dr. Sales also institutionalized the Pentahelix approach in DOST-Davao, uniting government, academe, industry, civil society, and media in advancing the regional science and innovation ecosystem. Through this collaborative governance model, DOST-Davao successfully launched the Mindanao SETI Ecosystem, developed international partnerships for technology transfer, and fostered inclusive, community-driven innovation programs.

Reflecting on the honor, Dr. Sales said the award represents a collective achievement of the entire DOST community.

“This is our triumph! Congratulations to everyone in DOST who continues to work tirelessly for science, innovation, and public service. This recognition is a shared achievement of all who believe in the power of Science to change lives,” he said.

The Gawad CES Award highlights Dr. Sales’ commitment to “bringing change where it is needed, expertise where it is missing, and leadership where it is wanting,” echoing the core values of the Career Executive Service. It also underscores the growing role of science-based leadership in regional development and how effective governance can drive innovation and empower communities. PR