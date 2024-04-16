DOST-Davao empowers women's association

Aiming to equip the Rural Improvement Club (RIC) Women's Association of Barangay Malamba with invaluable food value-adding skills, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Davao through the City Science and Technology Office conducted a Technology Training on Banana Processing.

The initiative, organized under the Smart and Sustainable Community Program of DOST, targeted the enhancement of economic opportunities for the members of the association, leveraging the abundance of Cardava bananas- a staple crop in the community. This presents a prime opportunity for value-added processes and income generation within the community.

The training session led by Science Research Specialist Robelyn Pulido provided practical knowledge and instilled entrepreneurial skills among the participants. Through hands-on demonstrations and interactive sessions, attendees learned the intricacies of banana processing, including techniques for making banana chips, banana jam, and other banana-based products.

Epifania Astilla, President of RIC Women's Association of Barangay Malamba expressed optimism about the opportunities that lay ahead following the training conducted by DOST.

“Kini dako jud ni na tabang sa amoa kay dugang pud ni na income sa amoa. Mao nang dako kaayo among pasalamat sa DOST (This training will really help us a lot because it also adds to our income. That's why we are very thankful to DOST)”, she added.

The activity is part of DOST Davao’s commitment to fostering grassroots development and empowering marginalized groups, particularly women, in rural areas. By investing in skills development and technology training, local communities are better positioned to harness their natural resources for economic growth and resilience. PR