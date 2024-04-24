DOST-Davao expands STARBOOKS program to more schools in Davao del Sur

To improve access to scientific education, the Department of Science and Technology-Davao Region (DOST-Davao) Provincial S&T Office in Davao del Sur (PSTO DS) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Davao del Sur State College (DSSC) - Digos Campus and Balnate Elementary School (BES) in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur to deploy Science and Technology Academic and Research-Based Openly-Operated Kiosk Station (STARBOOKS).

These institutions are now the latest beneficiaries of the STARBOOKS program in Davao del Sur, joining a growing list of educational institutions reaping the benefits of this digital library.

Leslie Pearl M. Cancio, the Provincial Science and Technology Director, spearheaded the signing alongside esteemed officials including DSSC President Dr. Augie Fuentes and BES School Head, Divine S. Casinillo.

Following the MOU signing, a training and deployment session was conducted, facilitated by Mr. Nikko Paña, Project Technical Aide of DOST XI. The event garnered active participation from students and officials of both DSSC and BES.

STARBOOKS, an initiative of the DOST Science and Technology Information Institute, aims to enhance the scientific literacy and research capabilities of schools across the country. It offers extensive access to digitized science and technology resources across various domains, catering to the evolving educational needs of students and educators alike.

Recently, PSTO DS carried out its annual monitoring, updating, and reinstallation of STARBOOKS units across various educational institutions in the province to showcase the latest upgraded version of STARBOOKS emphasizing its enhanced accessibility.

By integrating technology into learning, the STARBOOKS program will continue to empower individuals across Davao del Sur, aligning with the broader vision of transforming the region into a Smart and Sustainable Community. PR