DOST-Davao highlights genomics at Regional Science Week

WITH the growing demand for science-driven solutions and innovations increasingly becoming the backbone of society, Davao Region is taking bold steps to ensure that scientific progress is not confined to laboratories and classrooms, but reaches communities where it can make a real difference.

This vision was at the heart of the Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) 2025, officially opened by the Department of Science and Technology-Davao Region (DOST-Davao) on September 25, 2025 at the Abreeza Mall Atrium in Davao City.

For the first time, the annual celebration expanded beyond city limits, touring all five provinces of the region to bring science, technology, and innovation (STI) closer to the people.

Genomics at the forefront of regional progress

Among the most significant breakthroughs highlighted during the event was the pioneering work of the Philippine Genome Center-Mindanao Satellite Facility (PGC-MSF) based at the University of the Philippines Mindanao.

In an interview, researchers explained that genomics — the comprehensive study of an organism’s genes and how they interact with the environment — is transforming the way communities understand and address critical issues in health, agriculture, and biodiversity.

“By decoding genetic information, we gain deeper insight into how diseases spread, how crops respond to stress, and how local species evolve. This knowledge allows us to design solutions that are more targeted, sustainable, and responsive to Mindanao’s unique challenges,” one of the researchers told SunStar Davao.

One of the center’s notable projects is RabDash, a digital platform established in 2018 that compiles and analyzes genomic data from rabies virus samples in the region. This innovation provides real-time information on rabies strains circulating in Davao, enabling local governments and health authorities to strengthen vaccination strategies and outbreak response.

Omics: A new frontier for Mindanao science

The PGC-MSF’s work is anchored on omics, an emerging field of scientific research that involves the large-scale study of molecules such as DNA, RNA, proteins, and metabolites in humans, plants, and animals. By integrating omics technologies, researchers aim to unlock new possibilities in disease prevention, agricultural productivity, and even climate resilience.

Researchers noted that omics technology could significantly transform how local challenges are addressed, from developing climate-resilient crops to tracking emerging infectious diseases. They emphasized that by utilizing large-scale molecular data, science can offer more targeted and effective solutions tailored to the needs of Mindanao’s communities. Their goal, they added, is to position the region as a hub of scientific innovation capable of responding to real-world problems.

Taking science beyond the city

The expansion of RSTW beyond Davao City marks a significant milestone in the region’s science advocacy. The month-long tour began in Davao del Sur last August, followed by technology showcases and knowledge-sharing sessions in Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental.

The caravan will continue in Davao Oriental and Davao del Norte before culminating in the three-day celebration in Davao City from September 25-27.

DOST-Davao Regional Director Dr. Anthony C. Sales said the expanded approach reflects a deliberate shift toward inclusive science promotion.

“STI should not be limited to research institutions or urban centers. It must reach the communities where it can make the most impact, whether in agriculture, education, industry, or disaster resilience. Through this regional approach, we are creating opportunities for collaboration, learning, and real-world application of innovation,” he said.

Inspiring a culture of innovation

Beyond exhibitions on aerospace, robotics, biotechnology, and digital solutions, the event aims to inspire a mindset shift — one that views science not merely as an academic pursuit but as a vital instrument for economic growth and improved quality of life.

“Our goal is to foster a region that values science not only as a field of study but as a practical means to address societal issues and create economic opportunities,” Dr. Sales added.

With initiatives like RabDash, ongoing genomic research, and a renewed focus on community engagement, Davao is steadily positioning itself as a key player in the country’s science and innovation landscape. By bringing cutting-edge technology closer to the grassroots and empowering local stakeholders, the region is proving that the future of science in the Philippines is not just in the labs, it is in the hands of its people. DEF