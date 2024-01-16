DOST-Davao Makes Access to Grassroots Innovations Easier with ‘Saliklakbay’ Mobile App

The Department of Science and Technology-Davao Regions (DOST-Davao) Grassroots Innovation for Inclusive Development (GRIND) program officially launched the ‘Saliklakbay’ App, a mobile application designed to ease access to Grassroots Innovations (GI) and solutions that are mapped through SalikLakbay activity.

Saliklakbay is derived from the Filipino words "Salik" which means research and "Lakbay" meaning journey or exploration to identify GIs and assess the needs and possible S&T interventions to improve the innovation.

The application will allow users to document science and technology innovations, including innovations in a circular economy.

Innovators can upload their submissions onto the DOST database for mapping and surveying community-based S&T innovations. These groundbreaking ideas undergo rigorous screening and validation by DOST, potentially qualifying for support in patent application processing. The successful innovations securing patents and primed for commercialization are showcased on www.saliklakbay.ph.

Engr. Howell Ong, GRIND Section Head said that the development of the application is one of the objectives of the project, “Accelerating the National Determined Contributions through Circular Economy in Cities" which targets to support informal innovators and entrepreneurs to scale up their innovations and business while also promoting GIs as a strategy to foster the circular economy.

“Our journey is not just in envisioning innovation, but in enabling access and empowering innovators. The 'Saliklakbay' App epitomizes our commitment to democratize science and technology, fostering a platform where groundbreaking ideas flourish and find their path towards meaningful impact and commercial success," Engr. Ong said.

The project is a collaborative project between DOST, the United Nations Development Programme, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the Government of Japan, and developed by Advanced Infinit Technology Solutions.

The SalikLakbay mobile app is now available for download on Android.