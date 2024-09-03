DOST-Davao Occidental backs women’s livelihood initiatives

MALITA, Davao Occidental — The Department of Science and Technology in Davao Occidental province has extended support to the livelihood initiatives of women groups here, aiming to promote economic development and enhance livelihood opportunities.

Just recently, the Datu Danwata Women’s Association (DDWA) and the New Argao Women’s Pottery Association (NAWPA) in Malita received new handloom weaving equipment.

DOST Davao Occidental provincial director Maria Victoria Dado said that the new weaving equipment will help the members of the women’s associations “improve their weaving skills and increase productivity, empower the indigenous people and preserve the rich cultural heritage of Davao Occidental.”

She bared that the project is a joint initiative of the Malita Public Employment Service Office (MPESO), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Local Government Unit of Malita (LGU-Malita).

Dado also said that this aligns with DOST’s Community Empowerment Through Science and Technology (CEST) Program, considered to be a significant boost for the women’s associations.

She mentioned that her office will be organizing a 10-day training by September through the CEST program and Grassroots Innovation for Inclusive Development (GRIND) project, to ensure the effective utilization of this new equipment and to prepare them for the most-awaited Davao Occidental festival in October where they could display and sell their products.

Meanwhile, the DOST Davao Occidental has also shown its active support to empower women-led enterprises with the turnover of coffee and cacao roasting equipment to DDWA, Kinangan Farmers Marketing Cooperative (KIFARMACO), and Demolok Valley National High School Community Association (DVNHSCA).

Dado said this was an initiative of the Regional Women's Economic Empowerment (RWEE) project of the DOST.

Held at the Southern Philippines Agri-Business and Marine and Aquatic School of Technology earlier this August in Malita town, the ceremony included an in-depth training and hands-on session on the various functions and operation of the newly acquired coffee and cacao roasting equipment.

Dado said that this science and technology intervention aims to enhance each enterprise’s productivity, further empowering its women members.

“This initiative underscores DOST XI’s commitment to fostering the growth and development of MSMEs, especially those led by women,” she stated. PIA DAVAO