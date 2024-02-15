DOST-Davao partners with DSSC, ICHARM Japan to strengthen disaster resilience measures

The Department of Science and Technology - Davao Region signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Centre for Water Hazard and Risk Management (ICHARM) Japan, and the Davao del Sur State College (DSSC) for the deployment of the Joint Online Synthesis System (OSS), a technological platform aimed at advancing disaster resilience and capacity development.

The event was attended by DOST-Davao Regional Director Dr. Anthony Sales, Executive Director of ICHARM Japan Dr. Toshio Koike, and DSSC President Dr. Augie Fuentes. The key representatives highlighted the commitment to international cooperation in the face of increasing global challenges related to water hazards and disaster management.

Sales acknowledged the collective work of the key stakeholders in building a more resilient community.

“Without your efforts, we cannot attain what we have attained in the past years and we hope that the same efforts will be exerted as we proceed with the implementation of this new project on the Davao OSS now focusing on Davao del Sur,” Sales added.

The primary objectives of the partnership include fostering sustainability and resilience in Davao del Sur. By pooling resources and expertise, the partners aim to address these challenges through joint efforts in water resilience and disaster-related education. The collaboration is anticipated to contribute significantly to the region's preparedness and response capabilities in the face of natural disasters. PR