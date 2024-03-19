DOST seeks Mindanaoans’ support for priority S&T bills

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST), in a consultative forum, recently sought support from the scientific and legislative communities in Mindanao for the passage of five priority scientific bills.

The consultative forum, organized by the DOST-Davao Region (DOST-Davao) together with the DOST Department of Legislative Liaison Office (DLLO), gathered key personalities in the scientific and legislative communities from across Mindanao.

The Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) priority legislative agenda was “at the forefront of discussions during the forum, reflecting the relentless commitment to fostering innovation, scientific advancement, and technological breakthroughs,” said a press release from the DOST-Davao.

The event aimed to inform and update stakeholders on the priority bills of the DOST while seeking crucial support for the enactment of proposed science legislation.

DOST regional director Anthony C. Sales emphasized the importance of the activity, stating, "This is a pivotal moment as we gather to inform and update our esteemed stakeholders on the priority bills of the DOST and, more importantly, to seek your valuable support for the enactment of proposed science legislations."

One of the proposed bills discussed was the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Modernization Act, which seeks to strengthen the capacity and capability of Phivolcs to provide better services critical to reducing disaster risk and losses and ensuring a safer, more sustainable future.

The second was on the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilATOM), which aims to create an independent regulatory body to synchronize all regulatory activities on ionizing radiation under one organization, conforming to international standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The consultative forum also tackled the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines (VIP) Act, which seeks to establish an institute to lead in-depth studies on viruses and their potential disease-causing agents among people, plants, and animals.

Another proposed legislation is the National Measurement Infrastructure System (NMIS) Act, which intends to strengthen NMIS and attain harmonization of metrology standards, resulting in globally competitive and quality products and services consistent with ASEAN and other recognized international standards.

Lastly, the Science for Change Act (S4CP) aims to significantly increase investment in research and development (R&D) and accelerate it to improve industrial competitiveness and capacity building among universities and industries, fueling innovation and socioeconomic growth in the country.

In his virtual message during the hybrid consultative forum, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. expressed his call for collective effort, stressing, "Let us help our country move forward through milestone STI legislations."

DLLO director Lita Suerte Felipe supported Solidum’s message and highlighted the opportunity at hand, stating that the regional consultation is an opportunity they value because it helps improve the bill.

Dr. Teodoro Gatchalian, DOST undersecretary for special concerns, underscored the Department's dedication to enhancing services and efficiency, emphasizing the need for the passage of the proposed Acts.

"The DOST is not resting in its desire to make its services more responsive, relevant, efficient, and effective. Our operations are always governed by directions, policies, guidelines, and laws that will make our services legitimate. We need the passage of these Acts," said Gatchalian, who attended the forum held on Feb. 20, 2024 in Davao City. PIA DAVAO