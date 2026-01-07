DOST-TAPI launches new PR campaign

TO INCREASE public awareness of its programs, services, as well as its initiatives to the public, the Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DOST-TAPI) unveiled its Digital Gate Campaign. This campaign also employs a strategic, pop-culture–inspired communication approach to laymanize complex science, technology, and innovation (STI) related information and make it instantly accessible.

Turning innovations into commercialized ventures in the Philippines comes with numerous challenges, including limited access to funding, a weak culture of innovation, and difficulties in connecting with both national and global networks. This was reflected in the 2024 Global Innovation Index (GII) by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), where the Philippines ranked 53rd out of 133 economies, signaling moderate innovation capability and output. While this is commendable among lower-middle-income countries, it still falls short of international benchmarks.

Moreover, the 2025 Global Startup Ecosystem Index by StartupBlink revealed a further drop in ranking to 64th place, marking the country’s fourth consecutive year of decline. This trend highlights systemic issues in building and sustaining a globally-competitive startup ecosystem.

Although the Philippines is rich in homegrown innovations, many Filipino innovators and science-based enterprises continue to struggle with commercialization and adoption. A key factor is the lack of awareness about the government’s innovation-focused programs and services.

Through Digital Gate, DOST-TAPI seeks to break down these barriers by translating its programs and services into relatable, easy-to-digest content and making innovation more inclusive and accessible to all Filipinos.



Digital Gate: Your Access to DOST-TAPI’s Programs and Services

Digital Gate is DOST-TAPI’s new digital communication platform that bridges science, technology, and innovation with the everyday lives of Filipinos. Serving as both an access point and storytelling space, it delivers timely, relatable, and engaging content that highlights the Institute’s programs, services, and milestones. Digital Gate is composed of three key content segments tailored to the lifestyle of digital-native Filipinos:

S&T Express Newscast



Recognizing the fast-paced consumption of social media, especially among digital audiences, “S&T Express,” or Science and Technology Express, is an engaging daytime broadcast that aims to spotlight the innovation-driven programs and services offered by DOST-TAPI.

TekALAM Reels

TekALAM, or Technology Alam, embodies the idea of "Wait, let's understand science and technology." It acknowledges that scientific concepts can be complex and require a moment of pause, a "Teka Lang," to grasp them fully. This reel series aims to laymanize science jargon and make it known and accessible to everyone.

ReCONNECT



"ReCONNECT" leverages a digital interactive platform focusing on "reconnecting" DOST-TAPI with its program proponents and beneficiaries. This segment aims to bridge the gap between the Institute and the people it serves, creating an open space for their innovation-driven advocacies and building stronger relationships. It also opens an opportunity for Filipino innovators to promote their homegrown innovations to the public.

As the implementing arm of the Department of Science and Technology tasked with promoting the commercialization of Filipino technologies, the DOST-TAPI has comprehensive support for Filipino inventors and innovators, guiding them in each phase of their innovation journey. These include programs and services in intellectual property protection, commercialization, technology transfer, promotion, and marketing.

The Digital Gate Campaign is more than just a public relations initiative—it’s a communication platform to bring innovation closer to Filipinos. By reshaping how science and technology are communicated, DOST-TAPI invites every Filipino to become part of the journey, witnessing how innovation transforms the lives of people, the community, and our nation.

