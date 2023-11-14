DOST to establish textile fiber hub in DavNor

A NATURAL textile fiber innovation hub in Davao Region will be put up in Davao del Norte — a first in the region, an official from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PRTI) said.

Evangeline Manalag, DOST-PRTI Supervising Science Research Specialist, confirmed this development in an interview with the media. However, there is no definite place in the province where the fiber hub will be put up has been confirmed as of this time.

“Next year, we will be able to get funding to put up a natural textile fiber innovation hub in Davao,” Manalag said.

The innovation hub is said to capacitate the region’s ability to create and produce more indigenous fibers.

Indigenous fibers are fibers made from natural resources such as banana, abaca, and pineapple. Such sources of textile fibers can be sustainable as most of these can be found in the region.

“[W]e have textile fibers available in the country, nasa lupa nga lang po, so ito pong (but they are still raw, so the) national textile fiber innovation hub will allow us to produce fiber that are good in making yarn, fabric, and textile applications," Manalag said.

DOST-Davao Regional Director Anthony Gales also noted the importance of fiber hubs for Dabawenyos as there is a need for innovation in producing fiber while still conserving and preserving the materials and tradition it signifies.

PTRI is set to establish three additional Bamboo Textile Fiber Innovation Hubs (BTFIH) by 2024, in addition to the existing three hubs located in Maragondon, Cavite, Naguilian, La Union, and Cauayan, Isabela.

By 2024, PTRI plans to also establish innovation hubs in Maramag, Bukidnon, and another location in Pangasinan. The specific town in Pangasinan, however, is yet to be determined. ICE with reports from PNA