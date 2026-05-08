DOT, Davao CTOO eye community tourism in Marilog, Baguio Districts

THE Department of Tourism-Davao Region (DOT-Davao) and the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) are exploring the development of Community-Based Tourism (CBT) in Tambobong in Baguio District and Datu Salumay in Marilog District, in partnership with the Indigenous Peoples (IPs) in the area, to generate livelihood opportunities for the community.

Regional Director Tanya Rabat-Tan of DOT-Davao said they visited Tambobong and Datu Salumay to assess how the department could help develop their tourism potential. She added that after they inspected Tambobong, they could begin tourism awareness training, especially since the area is not yet engaged in tourism.

Meanwhile, Willenito P. Tormis Jr., officer-in-charge of CTOO, said that their office’s visit to the areas was aimed at determining how CBT could be implemented. He said that through CBT, they would be able to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to IP communities.

Tan expressed her appreciation that the Obu Manuvu tribe of Tambobong provided them with a book that would serve as a guide in crafting CBT in the area, especially since some parts of the ancestral domain are off-limits to the public.

Following the awareness training, the department will also conduct validation trips and site visits to assess the areas and determine whether the proposed sites are suitable for CBT development.

“There are still a lot of groundwork activities to be done, such as assessing the sites and conducting validations. Of course, we also have to talk with the community about the activities they are open to,” she said in a media interview.

She added that once this is established, they will bring in tour operators so they can inspect the sites and integrate them into their itineraries.

Tan said she hopes the establishment of CBT in these areas will be completed within the year, although she acknowledged that product development takes time. However, she is confident that once validation is completed and community consultations are done, they can proceed with engaging tour operators.

She added that the establishment of CBT will not only strengthen the tourism sector but also improve the livelihood of the community.

Community-based tourism ordinance

To effectively implement CBT in the city, CTOO is crafting a proposition framework for an ordinance on CBT. They are coordinating with other agencies, stakeholders, and legislators.

Tormis said they have already conducted consultative meetings with various sectors and are finalizing the ordinance. He noted that the city currently has only one accredited CBT, but it has not been well-maintained.

He added that to maximize the potential of CBTs in the city, there is a need for an ordinance that will guide the accreditation and management of CBT areas. He also said that the purpose of CBT is to help promote the area and capacitate the community.

“Dili nato siya ma-fully [implement] kung wala tay tarong na framework ug tarong na process for it. Mao na atoang gina-develop karon with the help of different sectors (We cannot fully implement it if we do not have a proper framework and a proper process for it. That is what we are currently developing with the help of different sectors),” he said.

Tormis said that the possible addition of CBT sites in Davao City could boost the local tourism sector, especially since most tourism sites have already been identified, making new additions through the CBT a welcome development.

He also emphasized that implementing CBT in IP communities would highlight Indigenous culture beyond the Kadayawan Festival and the Cultural Village in Magsaysay Park.

However, Tormis said they are strict in accrediting CBTs in the city to ensure that incidents like the Mini Asik-Asik Falls case will not happen.

Helpful for IP communities

The Obu Manuvu community said that the visit of DOT and CTOO is a rare opportunity for them, especially in promoting advocacy and CBT development in their area without compromising their ancestral domain and the Philippine Eagle habitat within it.

Datu Lipatuan Joel Unad Sr. of the Obu Manuvu Unified Ancestral Domain of Elders and Leaders said they are grateful for the initiative, noting how CBT could boost the livelihood of the IP community.

“Dako kaayo ni ng opportunity sa tribo o benepisyo sa tribu kung unsay mahitabo ani nga planuhan (This is a very big opportunity or benefit for the tribe, whatever will come out from this plan),” he said in a media interview.

This will be the first CBT proposal in Tambobong.

DOT said they will conduct assessments and consultations with the Obu Manuvu to determine the most appropriate CBT model for the area.

For the Matigsalug tribe, which already has an existing CBT since 2018, they raised concerns and requested assistance from DOT and CTOO. Both offices assured them of support through training and guidance in managing their CBT.

Their concerns include the lack of capacity-building training, limited organizational development, insufficient tourism product development strategies, and the lack of income-generating activities for locals.

Visit to Tambobong and Datu Salumay

DOT and CTOO conducted a site visit to Tambobong and Datu Salumay on May 6, 2026, to inspect the areas and engage with Indigenous Communities (ICs) for consultation on the most suitable CBT model for each location.

The Obu Manuvu showcased parts of their ancestral domain that could be opened to tourists. One highlight is a view deck that offers a panoramic view of the mountains and forests within the ancestral domain.

Tourists may also experience the culture of the Obu Manuvu through immersive activities. Datu Unad Sr. demonstrated traditional hunting knowledge, games, and cultural practices. Visitors may also learn how to make traditional fiber brooms, one of the tribe’s main livelihood sources, through demonstrations led by Obu Manuvu women.

The Matigsalug tribe, moreover, showcased local food, weaving practices such as banig and bag-making using rattan, and beadwork, which serve as potential income-generating products for tourists. RGP